Every day, children risk injury-- or worse-- just walking home from the bus stop. What makes these accidents so heartbreaking is that they’re entirely preventable.

Several Michigan school districts have added stop-arm cameras to catch drivers who fail to stop for school buses and soon, Grand Rapids Public Schools will join them.

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According to MLive, Kalamazoo Public Schools added stop-arm cameras to 115 buses in 2023. Then, the City of Dearborn installed similar cameras on their buses in 2025. Now, Kalamazoo's WWMT has shared news that Grand Rapids Public Schools also plans to add stop arm cameras to their fleet:

In response to an estimated 2,200 vehicles passing stopped school buses every day in Michigan, adding up to over 400,000 violations annually...GRPS is partnering with BusPatrol to add these cameras to their entire fleet at no cost to the district, according to school officials, and a portion of revenue from violation fines will be used to pay for the program

How familiar are you with Michigan's school bus safety laws? Sure, the flashing lights, signals, and signs can be confusing, but one thing is certain: if a school bus is stopped with its arm out, you must stop. According to the Michigan State Police,

The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. Those who pass stopped school buses may be charged with civil infractions carrying a fine between $100 and $500. Violators may also be required to perform up to 100 hours of community service at a school.

GRPS buses are expected to be fully equipped by April 27. Click here to learn more about how this program works.

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