It's basically been "back to school" season at Meijer since Father's Day, have you noticed? Much like school start dates the pencil cases, backpacks, and lunchboxes start filling store shelves earlier and earlier each year.

Did you know Michigan schools are required to start after Labor Day by law? If that's the case then why does like, no one follow it? I don't think there's one public school district on this list that starts after Monday, September 2, 2024.

As a kid attending Allegan Public Schools I remember summers seemingly lasting forever. We would ride bikes through the neighborhood, play on the playground of the former North Ward elementary, and explore the surrounding woods until the sun went down!

Now as an adult it seems like summer is over in the blink of an eye. I've barely had time to make a dent on my Pure Michigan summer bucket list and I've only gone camping once this season.

Michigan summers just don't last long enough, do they?

Although we've still got some solid beach time ahead of us you'll want to start making a back to school shopping list so your kiddos are well prepared to tackle the 24/25 school year.

Fingers crossed it doesn't put too much of a strain on the family budget this year given the rising inflation. Be sure to keep an eye out for local supply drives throughout West Michigan too!

