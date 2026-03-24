Martin area race track delays opening day for facility upgrades:

West Michigan race fans will have to hold off as popular local race track delays opening day for facility improvements. Officials with US 131 Motorsports Park say the project could take between four to six weeks.

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Here's What We Know About the Project So Far:

Racing fans were gearing up for the traditional opening day at one of the area’s most popular tracks when US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan dropped some unexpected news,

US 131 Motorsports Park has announced adjustments to its upcoming Opening Day schedule as crews began planned facility improvements last week...Track officials emphasized that these improvements are critical to maintaining the high standards expected by racers and fans alike, particularly in preparation for major upcoming events.

US 131 Motorsports Park says upgrades will focus on the shutdown area, repaving the pits, and adding new asphalt ahead of the NHRA Great Lakes Nationals in September, adding:

Corrective work on the shutdown area is expected to take approximately two to three weeks, depending on weather conditions. In addition, asphalt paving in the pit areas is scheduled as part of the broader upgrade project and is anticipated to take four to six weeks to complete.

US 131 Motorsports Park, Martin Michigan US 131 Motorsports Park, Google Maps loading...

So, What Does This Mean For Opening Day?

As of now, the Open Test & Tune scheduled for April 4, 2026 is cancelled. Another session is tentatively scheduled for April 11, but only if the weather cooperates and the project stays on schedule-- let's hope it does!

Follow US 131 Motorsports Park on Facebook here for the latest updates on Opening Day.

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