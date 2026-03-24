Trader Joe's is a Michigan favorite for unique foods and products. However, shoppers are urged to check for popular frozen food items included in an expanded recall at Trader Joe's stores in Michigan.

Trader Joe's Recalls 10 Million Pounds Of Food, Michigan Affected

A growing recall involving Trader Joe’s frozen meals has now expanded to nearly 10 million pounds of food. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the expansion of the nationwide food recall involving popular Asian-style frozen meals due to possible glass contamination. Investigators traced the issue back to a vegetable ingredient, with carrots identified as the most likely source of the contamination. The recall includes the following products:

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Investigators traced the issue back to a vegetable ingredient, with carrots identified as the most likely source of the contamination. Impacted items include Trader Joe’s Chicken Shu Mai and Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat, and eggs.

The latest notice was an expansion of a recall initially issued last month and expanded earlier this month. Nearly 37 million pounds of ready-to-eat items were affected, including more than a dozen brands, such as Kroger and Tai Pei. Customers who purchased the recalled products are advised not to eat them and should dispose of the products or return them to the store for a refund.

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