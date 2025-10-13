As autumn settles in, this week brings a mix of sun and a sprinkle of showers, perfect weather for those cozy fall evenings.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, October 13th, 2025, through Friday, October 17th, 2025, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast

Monday: Patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies gradually become sunny through the day. High 73.

Patchy fog in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies gradually become sunny through the day. High 73. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 48.

Mostly clear skies. Low 48. Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 72.

Sunny skies. High 72. Tuesday Night: Chance of showers after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 45.

Chance of showers after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 45. Wednesday: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny skies. High 64.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny skies. High 64. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 37.

Mostly clear skies. Low 37. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 65.

Mostly sunny skies. High 65. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 45.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 45. Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 70.

Partly sunny skies. High 70. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54.

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 70.

Mostly sunny skies. High 70. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53. Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 68.

Sunny skies. High 68. Tuesday Night: Chance of showers after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 48.

Chance of showers after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 48. Wednesday: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies. High 63.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies. High 63. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 67.

Mostly sunny skies. High 67. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 50.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 50. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 71.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 71. Friday Night: Chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, cloudy skies. Low 56.

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Monday: Patchy fog in the morning, gradually becoming sunny through the day. High 72.

Patchy fog in the morning, gradually becoming sunny through the day. High 72. Monday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 49.

Cloudy skies. Low 49. Tuesday: Sunny skies. High 71.

Sunny skies. High 71. Tuesday Night: Chance of showers after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 46.

Chance of showers after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 46. Wednesday: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny skies. High 63.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny skies. High 63. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 39.

Mostly clear skies. Low 39. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 64.

Mostly sunny skies. High 64. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46. Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 70.

Partly sunny skies. High 70. Friday Night: Chance of showers overnight. Otherwise, cloudy skies. Low 55.

