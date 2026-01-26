Southwest Michigan Alert: More Dangerously Cold Temps and Snow
Expect winter to show its teeth early this week, with wind chills biting harder than usual in our local counties.
Last Saturday morning, Kalamazoo dropped to 18 below zero. That is the coldest temperature in Southwest Michigan in 32 years. Unfortunately, relief is not on the way. We will remain under the freezing mark for at least another 10 days and drop below zero at the end of this week.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, January 26th, 2026, through Sunday, February 1st, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Get our free mobile app
Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Snow showers. High 15. Wind chills -3.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies and windy with snow showers. Low 1 with wind chills around 17 below zero.
- Tuesday: Snow showers before 1 pm. High 17 with -17 wind chills.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 3 with -5 wind chills.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 15.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low -2.
- Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 14.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low -11.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 14.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low -2.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 18.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 0.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 22.
Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Snow showers. High 15 with wind chills as low as -6.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies and windy with snow showers. Low 2 with wind chills around 16 below zero.
- Tuesday: Windy with snow showers. High 18 with -16 wind chills.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 6 with -2 wind chills.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 15.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 2.
- Thursday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 15.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low -9.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 15.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 0.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 19.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 23.
Read More: Winter Offers a Hidden Side of Lake Michigan Few Visitors Experience
Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Snow showers. High 16. Wind chills -4.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies and windy with snow showers. Low 10, with wind chills around 10 below zero.
- Tuesday: Snow showers before 10 am, possibly mixed with freezing rain late morning. High 17 with -1 wind chill.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 10 with 0-degree wind chills.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 17.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 10.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 17.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 1.
- Friday: A chance of snow showers. High 20.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 9.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 22.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 8.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 25.
Every Spot Josh and Jase Have Visited During Their Michigan Tour
Michigan has been Josh and Jase-crazy ever since the British duo, known for visiting states across America and reacting to each state's culture, showed up here. Here is every city and business they've gone to while on their trip around the Mitten State.
Footage comes from their TikTok account and Facebook page.
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill
The 10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts in Michigan for 2026
Michigan Auto Law analyzed official crash data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit and ranked roundabouts by total reported crashes. The more accidents logged, the higher the danger level, earning these intersections a spot on Michigan’s most dreaded driving list. Here's Michigan's 10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts for 2026
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow