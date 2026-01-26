Expect winter to show its teeth early this week, with wind chills biting harder than usual in our local counties.

Last Saturday morning, Kalamazoo dropped to 18 below zero. That is the coldest temperature in Southwest Michigan in 32 years. Unfortunately, relief is not on the way. We will remain under the freezing mark for at least another 10 days and drop below zero at the end of this week.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, January 26th, 2026, through Sunday, February 1st, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Snow showers. High 15. Wind chills -3.

Mostly cloudy skies and windy with snow showers. Low 1 with wind chills around 17 below zero.

Snow showers before 1 pm. High 17 with -17 wind chills.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 3 with -5 wind chills.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low -2.

Partly sunny skies. High 14.

Partly cloudy skies. Low -11.

Mostly sunny skies. High 14.

Partly cloudy skies. Low -2.

Mostly sunny skies. High 18.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 0.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 0. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 22.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Snow showers. High 15 with wind chills as low as -6.

Mostly cloudy skies and windy with snow showers. Low 2 with wind chills around 16 below zero.

Windy with snow showers. High 18 with -16 wind chills.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 6 with -2 wind chills.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 2.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 15.

Partly cloudy skies. Low -9.

Mostly sunny skies. High 15.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 0.

Mostly sunny skies. High 19.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 2.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 2. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 23.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Snow showers. High 16. Wind chills -4.

Mostly cloudy skies and windy with snow showers. Low 10, with wind chills around 10 below zero.

Snow showers before 10 am, possibly mixed with freezing rain late morning. High 17 with -1 wind chill.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 10 with 0-degree wind chills.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 17.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 10.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 17.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 1.

A chance of snow showers. High 20.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 9.

Mostly sunny skies. High 22.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 8.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 8. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 25.