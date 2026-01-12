Driving conditions may be dicey as this week brings a mix of sun, rain, and snow.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, January 12th, 2026, through Sunday, January 17th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 38.

Mostly sunny skies. High 38. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29. Tuesday: Chance of morning snow leading to drizzle. Then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 42.

Chance of morning snow leading to drizzle. Then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 42. Tuesday Night: Rain changing to snow overnight. Low 29.

Rain changing to snow overnight. Low 29. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow mixed with rain. High 35.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow mixed with rain. High 35. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 10.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 10. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 22.

Mostly sunny skies. High 22. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 14. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 30.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 30. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High 27.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High 27. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 10.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 10. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 19.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 38.

Mostly sunny skies. High 38. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29. Tuesday: Chance of morning drizzle or freezing rain. Then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 43.

Chance of morning drizzle or freezing rain. Then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 43. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain overnight. Low 28.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain overnight. Low 28. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow mixed with rain. High 35.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow mixed with rain. High 35. Wednesday Night : Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 10.

: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 10. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 23.

Mostly sunny skies. High 23. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 15.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 15. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 30.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 30. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 20. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High 27.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High 27. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 11.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 11. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 19.

Read More: Crazy Michigan Winter Weather Brings Down Topgolf Safety Net

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 39.

Mostly sunny skies. High 39. Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32. Tuesday: Chance of morning drizzle. Then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 43.

Chance of morning drizzle. Then partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 43. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain overnight. Low 28.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain overnight. Low 28. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow mixed with rain. High 36.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow mixed with rain. High 36. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 15. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 25.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 25. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 19.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 19. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 32.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 32. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 21.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Low 21. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High 28.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High 28. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 13.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low 13. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 22.

