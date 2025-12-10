See real-time snow plow maps across Southwest Michigan to check which streets are cleared before you head out. Michigan winters may be unpredictable, but plenty of snow is always guaranteed!

Here's how to track snow plows in your neighborhood to plan safer winter travel:

We haven't even made it to the winter solstice yet and I'm already sick of all this snow. Despite having been born and raised in Michigan, I never was much of a fan of winter. I guess having countless birthday parties ruined and cancelled as a kid with a mid-February birthday turned me off to the snow!

When the City of Portage shared news of their updated snow plow tracking system on December 1st, I was surprised to learn just how many friends and neighbors had no idea this real-time tracking even existed in the first place. It's honestly the first thing I check the morning after any significant snowfall.

While communities like Portage and Battle Creek provide residents with real-time tracking, I'm still confused as to why the City of Kalamazoo hasn't implemented such a system. If I can pop an Apple Air Tag inside my suitcase to track my luggage, why can't the city track their snow plows? In 2022 MLive reported the Kalamazoo City Commission approved spending,

$220,752 for a three-year contract for an upgraded GPS system for 219 vehicles....The upgrade is needed for a future proposed projects to create public dashboards showing snow plow location and activity during winter responses, the city agenda packet states.

That was three years ago-- where's our real-time snow plow tracking in Kalamazoo? Also, where did that money go?

