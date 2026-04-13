Spring weather in Southwest Michigan is like a box of chocolates: sunshine, clouds, and a few thunderstorms thrown in for good measure. Let's see what's cooking this week.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, April 13th, 2026, through Sunday, April 19th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 77.

Mostly cloudy skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 77. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 63.

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 63. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 62.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 62. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers are likely. High 72.

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely. High 72. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms. Low 60. Thursday: Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 72.

Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 72. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 52.

Mostly clear skies. Low 52. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77.

Mostly sunny skies. High 77. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 57.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 57. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 70.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 70. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 38.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 38. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 51.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 77.

Mostly cloudy skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 77. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 64.

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 64. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 61.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 61. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers are likely. High 72.

Mostly cloudy, showers are likely. High 72. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms. Low 60. Thursday: Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 72.

Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 72. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 51.

Mostly clear skies. Low 51. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77.

Mostly sunny skies. High 77. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 57.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 57. Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 68.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 68. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 38.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 38. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 50.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 70.

Mostly cloudy skies in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 70. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 57.

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 57. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 71.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 71. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 54.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 54. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with rain showers. High 66.

Mostly cloudy, with rain showers. High 66. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms. Low 55.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms. Low 55. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 66.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 66. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 47.

Mostly clear skies. Low 47. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 72.

Mostly sunny skies. High 72. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 52.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 52. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 63.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 63. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 37.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 37. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 49.

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Gallery Credit: Scott Clow