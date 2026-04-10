7 Wild Myths About Michigan That People Still Believe (And They’re Way Off)
If you’ve ever talked to someone who’s never set foot in Michigan, you know the myths can get… creative.
From wild weather assumptions to head-scratching stereotypes, people from other states have some seriously strange ideas about life in the Mitten. Some of these misconceptions are laugh-out-loud ridiculous, while others hit just close enough to make you raise an eyebrow.
RIDICULOUS MYTHS ABOUT MICHIGAN THAT OTHER STATES BELIEVE
Myth #1: You'll have snow up to your eyeballs in Michigan.
If you tell your Florida friends you’re moving to Michigan, they’ll act like you’ve signed up for six straight months of living inside a snow globe.
Sure, we get our fair share of snow now and then, but the idea that it just sits there nonstop for half the year? Not even close. Michigan weather has a mind of its own, changing day to day, sometimes hour to hour. Weeks of constant snow on the ground are rare, and that “3 to 6 months of winter” reputation is wildly overblown. Honestly, the snow here isn’t nearly as relentless as people make it out to be.
Myth #2: Kalamazoo is a fictional city like Atlantis.
For some reason, people outside of Michigan have a hard time believing Kalamazoo is an actual place.
Seriously. There are folks across the country who think it belongs in the same category as Oz, Gotham City, or Atlantis. But unlike those fictional spots, Kalamazoo is very real, and confirming that takes about five seconds and a quick search.
Myth #3: The U.P. is part of Wisconsin, not Michigan.
I get how this can be confusing. Almost all Yoopers are Green Bay Packer fans, and they have Wisconsin accents. It doesn't help that the only land mass that the Michigan Upper Peninsula touches is Wisconsin. However, it is Michigan's U.P.
Myth #4: Michigan is surrounded by water. The drinking water must be great there.
The Flint Water Crisis began in April 2014. The drinking water contained very toxic levels of lead. Then there's all of the PFAS found in drinking water in West Michigan. Let's just say that drinking water is a problem in "Pure Michigan."
Myth #5: Michiganders Have an Accent
If you’ve never been to Michigan, there’s a good chance you assume we all sound like extras from the movie Fargo.
Read More: Get Ready Michigan Morel Season Is Around the Corner
Myth #6: Michigan Schools Take a Lot of Snow Days
Myth #7: Michigan is like Ohio, only colder.
Those are fighting words. Never say that to a Michigander. NEVER.
Is there a misconception about Michigan that other states believe didn't make the above list? Please let us know in the comments.
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