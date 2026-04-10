If you’ve ever talked to someone who’s never set foot in Michigan, you know the myths can get… creative.

From wild weather assumptions to head-scratching stereotypes, people from other states have some seriously strange ideas about life in the Mitten. Some of these misconceptions are laugh-out-loud ridiculous, while others hit just close enough to make you raise an eyebrow.

RIDICULOUS MYTHS ABOUT MICHIGAN THAT OTHER STATES BELIEVE

Myth #1: You'll have snow up to your eyeballs in Michigan.

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If you tell your Florida friends you’re moving to Michigan, they’ll act like you’ve signed up for six straight months of living inside a snow globe.

Sure, we get our fair share of snow now and then, but the idea that it just sits there nonstop for half the year? Not even close. Michigan weather has a mind of its own, changing day to day, sometimes hour to hour. Weeks of constant snow on the ground are rare, and that “3 to 6 months of winter” reputation is wildly overblown. Honestly, the snow here isn’t nearly as relentless as people make it out to be.

Myth #2: Kalamazoo is a fictional city like Atlantis.

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For some reason, people outside of Michigan have a hard time believing Kalamazoo is an actual place.

Seriously. There are folks across the country who think it belongs in the same category as Oz, Gotham City, or Atlantis. But unlike those fictional spots, Kalamazoo is very real, and confirming that takes about five seconds and a quick search.

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Myth #3: The U.P. is part of Wisconsin, not Michigan.

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I get how this can be confusing. Almost all Yoopers are Green Bay Packer fans, and they have Wisconsin accents. It doesn't help that the only land mass that the Michigan Upper Peninsula touches is Wisconsin. However, it is Michigan's U.P.

Myth #4: Michigan is surrounded by water. The drinking water must be great there.

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The Flint Water Crisis began in April 2014. The drinking water contained very toxic levels of lead. Then there's all of the PFAS found in drinking water in West Michigan. Let's just say that drinking water is a problem in "Pure Michigan."

Myth #5: Michiganders Have an Accent

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If you’ve never been to Michigan, there’s a good chance you assume we all sound like extras from the movie Fargo. Let’s clear that up real quick: in Lower Michigan, that exaggerated “oh ya, you betcha” accent isn’t really a thing. Sorry to disappoint. Now, head up north to the Upper Peninsula, and you might hear a little something different. Those Yoopers definitely have their own flavor, dontcha know.

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Myth #6: Michigan Schools Take a Lot of Snow Days

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Don't get me wrong. Michigan schools do take snow days now and then. But it is usually to protect kids from waiting for the bus on those rare below-zero days. Michigan doesn't close schools for snow as often as other states may think. We can handle it.

Myth #7: Michigan is like Ohio, only colder.

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Those are fighting words. Never say that to a Michigander. NEVER.

Is there a misconception about Michigan that other states believe didn't make the above list? Please let us know in the comments.

The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan: 2026 Edition We asked ChatGPT to rank Michigan’s snobbiest towns using real U.S. Census data—income, home values, education, and professional careers. Then, because numbers alone are boring, we asked the AI program to describe each town and why it made the list. The result? The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan: 2026 Edition. Let's start with #100 Gallery Credit: Scott Clow