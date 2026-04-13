Whether you're looking for fine dining or a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, Michigan is home to an incredibly diverse culinary scene. And there's one place in Michigan that locals and tourists alike have on their bucket list of a food experience they have to get a taste of.

One Of America's 'Bucket-List Food Experiences' Is In Michigan

Cheapism ranked the best spots in America that have intrigued foodies nationwide and offer food and atmosphere that every food lover should experience at least once. One of Michigan's premier summer festivals makes the list for the perfect mix of entertainment and culinary delights.

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The National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, attracting roughly 500,000 visitors, offers an unforgettable food experience, where you can indulge in all things cherry: baked goods, lemonade, barbecue, and ice cream, to name a few. Cheapism says:

"Cherries have a relatively short season and are best enjoyed fresh, when they are still plump and juicy. This yearly festival is full of farmers' markets, breakfasts, picnics, and all-around cherry goodness. It’s the one time of year you can get your cherry fix with all the cherry-flavored delights you can imagine."

The National Cherry Festival is celebrating 100 summers, July 4–11, 2026, and will be chock-full of everything fans love—thrill rides and midway attractions, crowd-favorite eats like Gibby’s Fries and smoked turkey legs, plus delicious options from local restaurants. Save the dates and travel to Traverse City for one of America's best bucket list food experiences.

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