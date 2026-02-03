Another Familiar Southwest Michigan Name Pops Up in Epstein Files

We recently learned Kalamazoo, Michigan was included among the 3.5 million pages released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Now, the latest batch of unsealed Epstein documents includes a popular aviation company with local ties to Southwest Michigan. Here's what we've learned so far:

The name "Kalamazoo" appears in 30 searches on the DOJ's Epstein website related to a visit to the city by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and a luxury outdoor kitchen purchased by Epstein for his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands from Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet.

Now, Battle Creek's Duncan Aviation has been brought into the chat.

Duncan Aviation is, "the world’s largest privately-owned business jet service provider", and while their main headquarters are located in Lincoln, Nebraska, the company operates dozens of service locations around the United States including Atlanta, Kansas City, Las Vegas-- and Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Michigan.

According to the Duncan website their hangar in Battle Creek offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services such as aircraft acquisition and sales, engine maintenance, and paint refurbishment. As such, these newly released documents show conversations between Jeffery Epstein and his cohorts regarding the upkeep and compliance of his private Gulfstream IV jet (GIV), the installation of in-flight internet, and coordinating a custom exterior paint job.

Who came highly recommended for the job? Duncan Aviation.

According to a document involving Aviation Consultants of Aspen, Inc., an Epstein-owned jet received its custom paint job from Duncan Aviation in Battle Creek in 2013. The document in question describes the jet's exterior as:

Overall White with Blue and Gray Stripes. By Duncan Aviation. Battle Creek August 2013. Excellent condition.

What does this mean? I don't know, that a company that paints planes took a job painting a plane that happened to be owned by Epstein? Perhaps they were involved in the sale and/or acquisition of a plane too? Important note: there is no indication in the documents that Duncan Aviation was aware of or involved in any criminal activity. However, it illustrates just how close Epstein's ties to Michigan were, as we already know he was also a frequent visitor to the Interlochen area.

