FDA: Cake Mix Recall In Michigan Upgraded To Most Dangerous Level
Many Michigan residents keep cake mix on hand for a quick and convenient way to make a delicious dessert. However, residents are urged to check their cupboards for a cake mix that could lead to a dangerous bite.
According to the FDA website, the agency requires food labels to identify all major food allergens because allergic reactions can range from mild symptoms like hives and lip swelling to life-threatening symptoms such as anaphylaxis. On Dec. 23, 2025, Dallas-based B.C. Williams Bakery Service, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of three cake mix products due to an undeclared milk allergen.
The FDA upgraded the action to a Class I recall — meaning there is a “reasonable probability that use of or exposure to the violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.” The following products are included in the recall:
- Spice Cake Mix; 50 lb. multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture-proof bags, Batch 221
- Bread and Roll Mix; 50 lb. multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture proof bags, Lot #072225-217, Lot #072225-218, Lot #080325-200, Lot #080325-201, Lot #081625-203, Lot #081625-204, Lot #092225-222, Lot #092225-223, Lot #092225-224, Lot #092225-225, Lot #092225-226, Lot #092225-227, Lot #092225-228, Lot #101725-208, Lot #101725-209
- Swiss Chocolate Cake Mix; 50 lb. multi-wall, kraft, poly-lined moisture-proof bags, Lot #072925-220 and Lot #071825-36
Officials are urging consumers to check their pantries and avoid using the affected mixes. Those with severe allergies are advised to dispose of or return any recalled products and to seek immediate medical help if symptoms occur after consumption.
