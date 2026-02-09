News of a rare bird sighting in Michigan is creating quite the buzz, with birders and photographers flocking to the area to catch a glimpse for themselves.

Here's everything we know about this rare raptor sighting in Michigan so far, and what to look out for in your own backyard:

Michiganders should keep their eyes on the skies. It’s prime Bald Eagle viewing season in the Great Lakes as they migrate north for breeding, and now the Michigan Audubon has confirmed a rare Crested Caracara in central Michigan.

While the Crested Caracara may look similar to an eagle and is often referred to as the "Mexican Eagle", it is actually a falcon. As All About Birds describes,

It is instantly recognizable standing tall on long yellow-orange legs with a sharp black cap set against a white neck and yellow-orange face.

According to All About Birds the Crested Caracara typically makes its home in Central and South America, often only reaching a few southern states in the U.S.-- so, how did it get all the way to central Michigan?

Several Facebook posts from residents of Olivet and nearby Eaton Rapids claim the bird has been spotted on back country roads, with one post saying they received confirmation of the bird's identification from Michigan Audubon,

I initially thought it was an eagle…. However, it’s actually even rarer!...Michigan [Audubon] confirmed it’s a Crested Caracara here in Olivet MI after I shared pics and info with them! So cool!!!! -- EXIT Great Lakes Realty - Carolina Sabo via Facebook Driving between Olivet and Eaton Rapids, MI, near S. Cochran Rd & E. Bellevue Hwy, I saw several photographers parked along the road. They said they were alerted via a Discord birding group about a rare raptor. They told me it was a Crested Caracara, perched on top of a tall oak tree on the opposite side of the field, and showed me the photos. Pretty wild to see around here. -- Farmer C Matt, Eaton Rapids Community Connection via Facebook

No, seriously, how did this bird make it all the way to Michigan?

Did it bring any companions along with it? Make a wrong turn? We have so many questions, but that's one of the joys of birding! You never know what you'll which birds will randomly show up in your backyard.

