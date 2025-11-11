Michigan Had Its Own Epstein Island in Lake Michigan

Did you know that Michigan once had its own version of "Epstein's Island?"  Beneath the beauty of Lake Michigan lies a disturbing legacy. North Fox Island holds secrets that will leave you questioning everything.

This horrific story begins on an uninhabited island in the middle of Lake Michigan, owned by a wealthy Detroit socialite in the late 1950s.

This was a summer camp for young boys, but the rumors of what was really going on at this camp were running rampant. For the most part, people involved downplayed the rumors as ridiculous conspiracy theories.

 

It was supposed to be a summer camp for young boys that taught them survival skills in the wild.  That's not what was going on at all, according to the TikTok channel Oddities on Elm Street in a recent video,

Behind the scenes, these children were being flown to this island to be exploited, filmed, and traded among the men who sponsored the island's operations. The owner of North Fox Island, Frank Sheldon, had purchased the land specifically for this purpose.

 

The first order of business for Frank Sheldon was to carve out an airstrip so they could easily transport the young boys on and off the island.  Remnants of that airstrip can still be seen from Google Earth.

 

It wasn't until decades later that the truth about the camp known as Brother Paul's Children's Mission on that Lake Michigan island was a front for a horrific child porn and sex trafficking ring.  In fact, the island is connected to several child abductions and murders that happened in the Southeast corner of Michigan.

Only one man was arrested for the child sex ring while all of the other rich pedophiles fled.  The murders have remained unsolved decades later.

It's difficult to ignore how similar North Fox Island and Epstein's Island are. Unfortunately, Epstein and Maxwell had their nasty hooks in Michigan as well.  Tap here for that full story.

 

