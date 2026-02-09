Doing our part to recycle items in Indiana helps keep our communities safe and clean. However, Indiana residents are warned that just assuming an item can be recycled can lead to big problems.

Warning: These Items Are Banned From Recycling Bins In Indiana

With convenient public drop boxes, residential recycle bins, and drop-off locations, recycling is easier than ever. However, one mistake can mess up an entire bin of recycling. “I am not sure if this item can be recycled, but I’ll throw it in anyway, just in case…” This habit is referred to as “wishful recycling.” While intentions are good, putting materials into the recycling bin that shouldn’t be there slows down the entire recycling process.

According to Indy.gov, knowing which products can be recycled and which ones can't may be confusing:

"Just because an item says it's 'recyclable' does not mean it is recyclable where you live or in your municipal recycling stream. You may have to take it to a special drop-off location or avoid purchasing/obtaining that material in the future."

Many packages wear the “recycle” symbol but require a special recycling process that may not be available in your area. This is an important reason to know which items to throw in the trash instead of the recycling bin. Indiana residents are warned that these items are not accepted in recycling bins and are urged to check the list below.

