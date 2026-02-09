Find Out Where 14 New Sheetz Gas Stations Will Open in Michigan
The Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain currently operates four locations in Michigan, with 14 more set to open across the state in 2026.
Where Michigan’s 14 New Sheetz Stores Will Open:
Fast-food fans in Michigan have plenty of reason to celebrate! Jack in the Box is making a comeback after decades away, with its first-ever Battle Creek location currently under construction. Meanwhile, Southern chains Raising Cane’s and Bojangles are thriving in Grand Rapids, and Chick-fil-A is planning to open 30 new locations across the state by 2028.
Now, Sheetz is expanding their footprint in Southern Michigan.
With a reputation comparable to Buc-ee's and Wawa, Sheetz is not just a gas station. Sheetz is a dining destination in itself as the chain is known for its fresh, made to order Subz, Sidez, and milkshakes!
I'm a Sheetz newbie, having never set foot inside one, but I do know a surefire way to get an East Coast-er riled up: Ask them which convenience chain has the better food, Wawa or Sheetz?
According to Detroit's Fox 2 news each store will employ about 30 full-time employees each, meaning the chain of 14 new stores will create about 400 jobs locally. Adds Fox 2, these new Michigan locations are,
part of a $500 million investment in the state for 2026.
The 14 new Sheetz stores in Michigan are planned for the Detroit-area including:
- 19001 East 9 Mile Rd. Eastpointe, MI 48021
- 2103 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, MI 48197
- 5970 12 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092
- 20623 Eureka Rd., Taylor, MI 48180
- 39471 West 12 Mile Rd., Novi, MI 48377
- 32981 Utica Rd., Fraser, MI 48026
- 4160 S. Lapeer Rd., Orion Township, MI 48359
- 8200 Telegraph Rd., Taylor, MI 48180
- 45075 North Gratiot Ave., Macomb, MI 48042
- 7828 22 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp, MI 48317
- 7840 Haggerty Rd., Belleville, MI 48111
- 2003 12 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092
- 3200 West 14 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073
- 50980 North Ave., Macomb, MI 48042
