The Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain currently operates four locations in Michigan, with 14 more set to open across the state in 2026.

Where Michigan’s 14 New Sheetz Stores Will Open:

Fast-food fans in Michigan have plenty of reason to celebrate! Jack in the Box is making a comeback after decades away, with its first-ever Battle Creek location currently under construction. Meanwhile, Southern chains Raising Cane’s and Bojangles are thriving in Grand Rapids, and Chick-fil-A is planning to open 30 new locations across the state by 2028.

Now, Sheetz is expanding their footprint in Southern Michigan.

With a reputation comparable to Buc-ee's and Wawa, Sheetz is not just a gas station. Sheetz is a dining destination in itself as the chain is known for its fresh, made to order Subz, Sidez, and milkshakes!

I'm a Sheetz newbie, having never set foot inside one, but I do know a surefire way to get an East Coast-er riled up: Ask them which convenience chain has the better food, Wawa or Sheetz?

According to Detroit's Fox 2 news each store will employ about 30 full-time employees each, meaning the chain of 14 new stores will create about 400 jobs locally. Adds Fox 2, these new Michigan locations are,

part of a $500 million investment in the state for 2026.

Sheetz Michigan MadDash via YouTube loading...

The 14 new Sheetz stores in Michigan are planned for the Detroit-area including:

19001 East 9 Mile Rd. Eastpointe, MI 48021

2103 West Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

5970 12 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092

20623 Eureka Rd., Taylor, MI 48180

39471 West 12 Mile Rd., Novi, MI 48377

32981 Utica Rd., Fraser, MI 48026

4160 S. Lapeer Rd., Orion Township, MI 48359

8200 Telegraph Rd., Taylor, MI 48180

45075 North Gratiot Ave., Macomb, MI 48042

7828 22 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp, MI 48317

7840 Haggerty Rd., Belleville, MI 48111

2003 12 Mile Rd., Warren, MI 48092

3200 West 14 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073

50980 North Ave., Macomb, MI 48042

