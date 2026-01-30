Listen For The Love Song And Call To Win Daily Treats
As Valentine’s Day approaches, grab your phone and get ready to call in for some tasty treats and local goodies!
How to play the Sweetheart Drive at 5
- 1. Each weekday beginning Monday, Feb 2nd, listen to Dana and Jess for the Love Song of the Day at 7 am.
- 2. Later that day, Lauren Gordon will play that love song again sometime in the 5 p.m. hour. Be the 13th caller at 978-1033 when you hear the song during Lauren's show.
- 3. Each day, one lucky listener will win a Valentine's Day-themed daily prize and will be automatically registered to win a grand prize.
Each daily winner will receive the following:
- A dozen donuts from Sweetwater's Donut Mill.
Each daily winner is then qualified for the Valentine's Grand Prize:
- $25 gift card to Cold Stone Creamery. Share the love with something sweet at their Portage location on Westnedge or in Kalamazoo on West Main.
- $25 gift card to Finley’s Grill & Smokehouse. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with special features all week long, February 9th through the 15th.
- $25 gift certificate to U-Tan Portage. Southwest Michigan’s premier sauna, cold plunge, and tanning studio.
- $100 Gift Certificate for services from Modernistic. Modernistic, Simple & Quick.
This daily contest (The Sweetheart Drive at 5) runs from Monday, Feb 2nd, through Thursday, Feb 12th. Dana and Jess will announce the grand prize winner at 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb 13th.
Happy Valentine's Day and good luck!
