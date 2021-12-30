Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein picked up at least one 14-year-old girl at this Michigan arts camp for teens.

The Interlochen Center for the Arts is a non-profit, tax-exempt, art school and camp. Youth travel from all over the world to study music, dance film, and other audio and visual arts. The Interlochen Center is near the Northwest corner of Michigan's lower peninsula, kind of in the middle of nowhere, in the very small town of Interlochen. The population of this tiny Michigan town was estimated to be less than 600 residents according to the U.S. Census.

This art school tucked away in the pinkie of the Michigan mitten has gone global after the judge in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial released hundreds of documents. Among those documents, records show that Epstein and Maxwell paid $200,000 to build a lodge on campus. The release of those documents followed the testimony of an alleged victim of Epstein and Maxwell, who claims to have met the two predators at the Interlochen Center when she was 14.

Epstein and Maxwell were huge donors and used that status to access very young teens according to the Insider,

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell funded and visited a building on the campus of a prestigious Michigan-based performing arts summer camp and boarding school for teenagers.

Epstein donated at least half a million dollars to this prestigious arts school according to reports from the Daily Beast. Most victims of sexual abuse do not come forward out of fear. There's no way of knowing how many teens Epstein and Maxwell groomed from this Michigan school. However, Deadline Detroit made another disturbing discovery,

The mother of former Interlochen student, soap opera actress Nadia Bjorlin, has previously claimed Epstein targeted her daughter on campus in 1994, when she was 13.

As if the young teen's age doesn't make this disturbing enough, the 13-year-old was very skinny and looked more like 9 or 10.

Wednesday, December 29th, 2021, Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of 5 out of 6 charges which include sex trafficking a minor, and will likely spend the rest of her life in prison. Jeffrey Epstein never faced trial as he was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide in August of 2019.

