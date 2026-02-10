Major retail chains in Indiana have already announced multiyear closure plans that extend into 2026, with many companies closing their physical stores to invest more resources into their online businesses. And it may be the end of an era for a popular retailer in Indiana, which has filed for bankruptcy and is set to close over 200 locations.

Retailer In Indiana Files For Bankruptcy And May Close All Stores

According to Business Insider, more than 800 US retail stores and restaurants are set to close by the end of 2026. The reasons for abrupt closures include bankruptcy, online sales, underperforming locations, and a change in customer spending habits. And we can soon add a retailer that's been selling its items for over 100 years to the list of companies preparing to exit the brick-and-mortar business.

According to Retail Wire, longtime favorite for outdoor apparel and gear, Eddie Bauer started in 1920 in Seattle by its namesake. The company created the first patented down jacket in the U.S. and, at one point, had more than 500 stores.

The outdoor specialty store chain is prepping a Chapter 11 filing to shutter its approximately 200 North American stores. Eddie Bauer will move its e-commerce, wholesale, design, and product development to Outdoor 5, a global brand development and licensing platform.

"The strategic focus on digital growth builds on Eddie Bauer’s strong online footprint and its community of explorers, who come together across its platforms to share and seek new adventures," the company said in a news release.

The Eddie Bauer website does not offer an option to search for the nearest locations. All returns are directed to an online platform. Eddie Bauer has not confirmed the closures, but customers have been posting on social media about local stores closing abruptly. There are currently five Eddie Bauer locations in Indiana.

