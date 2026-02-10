Kalamazoo Public Library Creates DWord Book Club For Disabled

Reading has always been something that has provided a way for people to gain knowledge and exercise their brainwaves. It's also been something that has made people feel insecure about themselves and their intellectual capabilities because they have been compared to others. We all remember popcorn reading in school, accelerated reader tests, and many other metrics that clearly created separation amongst young readers.

Often times, people's value and intellectual level is based upon their academic levels, especially their ability to read or understand English here in America. One thing I don't enjoy is that many people place value and respect in how rich someone is or how intellectual they are. These things should be given to everyone because they are a human not because of how well they can read or how much money they have.

The Kalamazoo Public Library has always been focused on making everyone feel comfortable while reading. They want everyone to explore the power of literature and to not feel limited by their intellectual abilities. That's why the Kalamazoo Public Library has created a new book club designed to change the stigma surrounding disabilities.

Have You Ever Been Apart Of A Book Club? Are You Looking For A New One?

WOODTV via MSN reports:

A disability-focused book club aims to change the conversation surrounding disabilities and spread the message that disability is not a bad word. The #DWord Book Club is the product of a partnership between Disability Network Southwest Michigan and the Kalamazoo Public Library. Jade Woodridge, the manager for the Kalamazoo Public Library’s Alma Powell Branch came up with the #DWord Book Club in 2024.

The book club will be meet quarterly and will read and discuss the following books:

“Disability Intimacy” by Alice Wong

“Convenience Store Woman” by Sayaka Murata

“I Will Die on This Hill: Autistic Adults, Autism Parents, and the Children Who Deserve a Better World” by Meghan Ashburn

Jules Edwards and “So Lucky” by Nicola Griffith.

