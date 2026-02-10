Detroit pride is on display with Shinola's new limited-edition timepiece tribute to 100 years of Hockeytown. The Michigan-based watchmaker's new "Hockeytown Runwell" has been in high demand; here's how you can get on the waitlist:

We love a good comeback story, and few embody Detroit’s grit and determination quite like Shinola.

Get our free mobile app

You probably remember the old shoe polish brand, Shinola. While the name still exists, it’s not quite how you remember it. Investor Tom Kartsotis gave the brand a fresh start, and since 2013 Shinola has been crafting top-notch watches right here in Detroit. Today, the brand has grown from its Motor City roots to a dozen stores worldwide, with its flagship still proudly in the heart of The D.

As a nod to the company's Detroit roots, as well as honoring the Red Wings' 11 Stanley Cup wins, Shinola has released the "Hockeytown Runwell", a limited-edition timepiece. As Shinola describes,

Look closely at the 11, and you’ll see a silver sheen—representing the 11 Stanley Cups the Wings have brought home. It’s brought together with a custom caseback featuring the Detroit Red Wings Centennial logo. It’s the perfect way to pay homage to a century of passion, pride, and the unbreakable bond between a team and its people.

The timepiece retails online at Shinola.com for $750 with sales limits of two watches per customer. However, upon re-visiting their website the watch has sold out! Disappointing, but not surprising. This item is a must for any Red Wings fan. Click here to learn more about the Hockeytown Runwell and to sign up for the waitlist.

Every Sweater Number in Detroit Red Wings History Worn Just Once (Or Not At All) For whatever reason, these numbers have either been worn just once or never at all in the nearly 100-year history of Detroit Red Wings hockey, according to Hockey Reference.

(Hockey Reference suggests that No. 6 was only worn by Cummy Burton, which is incorrect as Larry Aurie wore the number first and the number is pseudo-retired. Such inaccuracies are difficult to narrow down, so where they can be corrected they will be.) Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison