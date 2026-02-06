Nominate Your Favorite Tattoo Shop In Southwest Michigan
Tattoo lovers in Southwest Michigan, it's your time to shine! Nominations for the top shops are rolling in, and every tatt tells a story.
Tattoos are forever. You'd better go to one of the best tattoo shops in Southwest Michigan.
You can nominate your favorite tattoo shop below. We are accepting nominations for tattoo shops based in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Cass, Branch, or Allegan County. Only one nomination per tattoo shop is needed. Nominations do not count as votes.
Nominations end on Friday, February 13th, 2026. Voting will run from Friday, February 13th, through Thursday, February 26th, 2026.
Check out last year's results below.
Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2025
#5. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego
After dominating the 2024 poll and grabbing the top spot, they came in a very respectable 5th place in 2025 with 7.54% of the vote.
- Location: 107 E Allegan St, Otsego, MI 49078
- Phone: (269) 355-8852
#4. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo
Brick House dropped from number 2 to number 4 last year, but they pulled in a very impressive 15.61% of the vote in 2025.
- Location: 3825 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
- Phone: (269) 567-8135
#3. Melicious Ink in Battle Creek
Melicious Ink in Battle Creek pulled in 19.71% of the vote in 2025.
- Location: 2513 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015
- Phone: (269) 719-2105
#2. Vixens Ink and Beauty in Marshall
Vixens Ink only missed the number 1 spot by 2 percent while they pulled in a massive 20.63% of the vote to grab the number 2 spot.
- Location: 209 E Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068
- Phone: (269) 361-0661
#1. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek
Ink Station pulled in 22.75% of the vote to go from number 4 to number 1 last year.
- Location: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015
- Phone: (269) 719-3136
You can see the full poll results for Southwest Michigan's Favorite Tattoo Shops in 2025 by tapping here.
