Tattoo lovers in Southwest Michigan, it's your time to shine! Nominations for the top shops are rolling in, and every tatt tells a story.

Tattoos are forever. You'd better go to one of the best tattoo shops in Southwest Michigan.

You can nominate your favorite tattoo shop below. We are accepting nominations for tattoo shops based in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Cass, Branch, or Allegan County. Only one nomination per tattoo shop is needed. Nominations do not count as votes.

Nominations end on Friday, February 13th, 2026. Voting will run from Friday, February 13th, through Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

Check out last year's results below.

Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2025

#5. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego

After dominating the 2024 poll and grabbing the top spot, they came in a very respectable 5th place in 2025 with 7.54% of the vote.

Location: 107 E Allegan St, Otsego, MI 49078

Phone: (269) 355-8852

9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego

#4. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo

Brick House dropped from number 2 to number 4 last year, but they pulled in a very impressive 15.61% of the vote in 2025.

Location: 3825 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Phone: (269) 567-8135

Brick House Ink Kalamazoo

#3. Melicious Ink in Battle Creek

Melicious Ink in Battle Creek pulled in 19.71% of the vote in 2025.

Location: 2513 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Phone: (269) 719-2105

Melicious Ink in Battle Creek

#2. Vixens Ink and Beauty in Marshall

Vixens Ink only missed the number 1 spot by 2 percent while they pulled in a massive 20.63% of the vote to grab the number 2 spot.

Location: 209 E Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068

Phone: (269) 361-0661

Vixens Ink and Beauty in Marshall

#1. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

Ink Station pulled in 22.75% of the vote to go from number 4 to number 1 last year.

Location: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Phone: (269) 719-3136

Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

You can see the full poll results for Southwest Michigan's Favorite Tattoo Shops in 2025 by tapping here.

