Nominate Your Favorite Tattoo Shop In Southwest Michigan

Photo by Drink Drippy on Unsplash

Tattoo lovers in Southwest Michigan, it's your time to shine! Nominations for the top shops are rolling in, and every tatt tells a story.

Tattoos are forever. You'd better go to one of the best tattoo shops in Southwest Michigan.

You can nominate your favorite tattoo shop below.  We are accepting nominations for tattoo shops based in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Cass, Branch, or Allegan County. Only one nomination per tattoo shop is needed. Nominations do not count as votes.

(If you don't see a form below this line, click here.)

Nominations end on Friday, February 13th, 2026.  Voting will run from Friday, February 13th, through Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

 

Check out last year's results below.

Your Favorite Tattoo Shops in Southwest Michigan 2025

#5. 9/8 Tattoo Collective in Otsego

After dominating the 2024 poll and grabbing the top spot, they came in a very respectable 5th place in 2025 with 7.54% of the vote.

  • Location: 107 E Allegan St, Otsego, MI 49078
  • Phone: (269) 355-8852
Google Street View
#4. Brick House Ink Kalamazoo

Brick House dropped from number 2 to number 4 last year, but they pulled in a very impressive 15.61% of the vote in 2025.

  • Location: 3825 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
  • Phone: (269) 567-8135
Google Street View
#3. Melicious Ink in Battle Creek

Melicious Ink in Battle Creek pulled in 19.71% of the vote in 2025.

  • Location: 2513 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015
  • Phone: (269) 719-2105
Google Street View
#2. Vixens Ink and Beauty in Marshall

Vixens Ink only missed the number 1 spot by 2 percent while they pulled in a massive 20.63% of the vote to grab the number 2 spot.

  • Location: 209 E Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068
  • Phone: (269) 361-0661
Google Street View
#1. Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek

Ink Station pulled in 22.75% of the vote to go from number 4 to number 1 last year.

  • Location: 1180 W Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015
  • Phone: (269) 719-3136
Google Street View
You can see the full poll results for Southwest Michigan's Favorite Tattoo Shops in 2025 by tapping here.

Scroll down to find the best tattoo shops in the state of Michigan.  Below that gallery, you'll find the funniest tattoo shop names in Michigan.

 

