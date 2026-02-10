First Look at Allegan’s New Mexican Restaurant El Jaripeo

Downtown Allegan has been waiting for this for four years, if not longer! It was truly a sad day when Burrito Boss, our last Mexican joint, unexpectedly closed in January 2022. We didn't even get to say goodbye!

Now, a new eatery is preparing to open in the former On The Grid restaurant at 104 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan, MI.

Get our free mobile app

When is El Jaripeo 2 set to open their doors?

Growing up in Allegan, dining options were limited. Besides chains like Pizza Hut or fast food, it was mostly Corkys Drive-In in the summer, Village Inn and Minnie's for breakfast, The Grill House or Rock Bottom for a sit-down meal, Vitale's for more pizza, and the Chinese take-out by Village Market, along with a few mom-and-pop spots that came and went.

That's why Burrito Boss was a welcome change, but eventually the curse of the building at 1256 Lincoln Road claimed the Cali-Mex eatery like all others before it. Thankfully, it seems as though Allegan residents will have their new Mexican restaurant soon enough, as Fennville-based restaurant El Jaripeo prepares to open its second location.

Allegan residents haven't been this fired up since the whole roundabout debacle! Thankfully, delicious tacos are something we can all agree on. The restaurant teased a first look, posting a sneak peek video on social media.

I can't remember the last time I was inside 104 Hubbard Street, but it looks like a completely new building-- inside and out!

104 Hubbard Street Downtown Allegan MI 104 Hubbard Street, Allegan - Google Maps loading...

El Jaripeo - Allegan has been teasing us with news of a grand opening announcement soon, so keep your eyes locked on their socials so you can be first in line. Follow El Jaripeo - Allegan on Facebook here.

Allegan's Burrito Boss is Closed Without warning, the restaurant at 1256 Lincoln Rd in Allegan closed its doors. Gallery Credit: Lauren G for TSM