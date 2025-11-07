Get ready to rally behind your favorite high school marching band! The polls are heating up, and every vote counts.

Band members, band family, and band staff work their butts off every year. It's time to show your favorite local Southwest Michigan high school marching band some love by voting for them in this year's poll.

Let's keep this local and fair, folks. A third-party voting system will periodically scan the poll to find fraudulent votes, including those from outside Michigan. Those votes will be removed. Please read through the brief poll rules below.

Southwest Michigan High School Marching Band Poll Rules

Voting Period: Friday, November 7th through Friday, November 21st at 5 AM.

Friday, November 7th through Friday, November 21st at 5 AM. Results: Announced and published Friday, November 21st at 8:30 am.

Announced and published Friday, November 21st at 8:30 am. Area: The polling area includes high schools from the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Cass, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

The polling area includes high schools from the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Cass, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry. Voting Frequency: One Vote Per Person/Per Day.

One Vote Per Person/Per Day. Fraudulent Voting: Votes from IP changers, purchased votes, or any other form of fraudulent voting will be detected and removed. Abuse of this rule can lead to disqualification.

Scroll to find your favorite marching band. Select your favorite marching band. Then scroll down to tap the submit button.

If your favorite Southwest Michigan high school marching band isn't in the poll above, you can submit a late nomination by tapping here.

While we patiently wait for the results in this year's poll, let's take a look at your favorite marching bands last year.

Your 5 Favorite High School Marching Bands in Southwest Michigan 2024

#5. Portage Northern Huskies received 5.61% of the vote.

received 5.61% of the vote. #4. Otsego Bulldogs received 6.68% of the vote.

received 6.68% of the vote. #3. Hartford High School received 7.39% of the vote.

received 7.39% of the vote. #2. Lakeview Spartans received 12.49% of the vote.

received 12.49% of the vote. #1. Delton Kellogg Panthers received 14.64% of the vote.

You can see the full poll results for 2024 by tapping here.

