In a town where career shifts are common, five companies stand out for their impressive pay and commitment to diversity. Let’s take a closer look.

The average person makes a career change 3-7 times in their lifetime. Making a big change isn't easy. One tool that may be helpful in a big life decision like a career change is a list of the best companies to work for in the area you live or want to live. Luckily, Zippia.com finds the best companies to work for in Kalamazoo every year.

We figured out the best companies to work for in Kalamazoo, MI, using data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity.

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5 Best Companies to Work For in Kalamazoo in 2026

5. Western Michigan University - 4.5 stars

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WMU got high scores in salary and diversity. The average salary at Western is nearly $38,000 or $18.18 an hour.

Western Michigan University is ranked #7 on the Best Education Companies to work for in Michigan list.

Tap here to check out the full overview from Zippia for WMU.

4. Trillium Staffing - 4.6 stars

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Trillium Staffing's highest score is pay. The average employee salary at Trillium Staffing is $42,637 yearly or $20.50 an hour.

Trillium Staffing is ranked #14 on the Best Construction Companies to work for in Michigan list.

Tap here to check out the full overview from Zippia for Trillium Staffing.

3. Stryker - 4.7 stars

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This company has locations all over the country, with its headquarters in Kalamazoo. Stryker is the largest company in Kalamazoo.

Stryker is ranked #50 on the Best Companies to work for in Michigan list.

Tap here to check out the full overview from Zippia for Stryker.

2. CLS - 4.8 stars

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CLS scored very high (9.9 out of 10) in diversity. CLS also scores very high with an average salary of nearly $50,000 a year.

CLS is ranked #30 on the Best Companies to work for in Michigan list.

Tap here to check out the full overview from Zippia for CLS.

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1. West Michigan Cancer Center - 4.8 stars

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West Michigan Cancer Center has high scores down the board. Their highest scores are in average salary (10 out of 10) and financial performance (9.8 out of 10). Employees at West Michigan Cancer Center make an average of $68,177.

West Michigan Cancer Center is ranked #68 on the Best Health Care companies to work for in America list.

Tap here to check out the full overview from Zippia for West Michigan Cancer Center.

Click here to get the full updated list of the 20 best Kalamazoo companies to work for in 2026.

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