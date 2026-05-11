Expect a rollercoaster of weather this week, with sunny days turning into potential stormy nights. Grab your umbrella and sunglasses!

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, May 11th, 2026, through Sunday, May 17th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 59.

Mostly sunny skies. High 59. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 36.

Mostly clear skies. Low 36. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 66.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 66. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 49.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 49. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 57.

Mostly sunny skies. High 57. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 64.

Mostly sunny skies. High 64. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44. Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 71.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 71. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 56.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 56. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms. High 78.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms. High 78. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 57.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 57. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 81.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 61.

Mostly sunny skies. High 61. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 35.

Mostly clear skies. Low 35. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 68.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 68. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 48.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 48. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 56.

Partly sunny skies. High 56. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 40.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 40. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 64.

Mostly sunny skies. High 64. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44. Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 71.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 71. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 55.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 55. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms. High 77.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of thunderstorms. High 77. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 56.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 56. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 80.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies. High 58.

Partly sunny skies. High 58. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 38.

Mostly clear skies. Low 38. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High 70.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High 70. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 47.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and possible thunderstorms. Low 47. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 55.

Mostly sunny skies. High 55. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 59.

Mostly sunny skies. High 59. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46. Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High 71.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. High 71. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 53.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 53. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 73.

Partly sunny skies. High 73. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 54.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 54. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77.

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