The Results are in. Over 7,000 votes poured in, showcasing the heart and hustle behind the region’s beloved marching bands. Let’s celebrate the winners and their dedicated fans as we take a look at your favorite high school marching bands in Southwest Michigan for 2025.

Before we get to the results, congrats to all of the local high school marching bands in Southwest Michigan. And a huge thank you to all of you who voted. We are very excited to share this year's final results for your favorite high school marching bands in Southwest Michigan. The time, resources, blood, sweat, and tears that go into being in the band are impressive. Not to mention the time and energy spent by band families.

It's essential to keep in mind that this poll is intended for entertainment purposes only. This poll is in no way connected to band competitions or judging at events. The results are based solely on your votes.

Your 5 Favorite High School Marching Bands in Southwest Michigan 2025

#5. The Parchment Panthers received 8.23% of the vote.

received 8.23% of the vote. #4. The Portage Central Marching Mustangs received 8.50% of the vote.

received 8.50% of the vote. #3. The South Haven Purple Pride received 9.61% of the vote.

received 9.61% of the vote. #2. The Otsego Bulldogs received 10.10% of the vote.

received 10.10% of the vote. #1. The Plainwell Trojans received 11.06% of the vote.

You can see the full poll results by scrolling down.

