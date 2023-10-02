Southwest Michigan’s Favorite High School Marching Bands – 2023

After 2 weeks of voting and nearly 40,000 votes, here are Southwest Michigan's favorite high school marching bands.

Band families mean business. That's evident by the nearly 40,000 votes we received on this year's favorite high school marching band poll. After you see if your favorite marching band landed in the top 5 you can see the full poll results and last year's results below.

5 Favorite High School Marching Bands in Southwest Michigan for 2023

Get our free mobile app

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan Marching Bands - 2022

#5 Bangor Vikings with 7.13% of the vote.

#4 Thornapple Kellogg Trojans with 7.56% of the vote.

#3 Otsego Bulldogs with 7.85% of the vote.

#2 Hastings Saxons with 8.94% of the vote.

#1 Vicksburg Big Red Machine / Bulldogs with 9.04% of the vote.

Click here to see the full poll results for 2022.

If your high school marching band didn't land in the top 5, maybe your school did better with athletes. Check out the 12 best Michigan high schools for athletes below.