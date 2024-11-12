It's time to vote for your favorite high school marching band in Southwest Michigan.

I am very excited to open voting for your favorite high school marching bands in Southwest Michigan for 2024. The time, resources, blood sweat, and tears that go into being in the band, or in a band family is wild. So, let's show these bands the love that they deserve.

We encourage you to vote and share this poll on social media. It's important to keep in mind that this poll is just for fun. We have done this specific poll for many years with no issues until one adult had a tantrum last year. Adults, let's be a better example for the students. Let's keep this fun, fair and local.

(Voting can be found by scrolling past the poll rules.)

Southwest Michigan High School Marching Band Poll Rules

Voting Period: Tuesday, November 12th through Thursday, November 21st.

Tuesday, November 12th through Thursday, November 21st. Results: Announced and published on Friday, November 22nd at 6:45 am.

Announced and published on Friday, November 22nd at 6:45 am. Area: The polling area includes high schools from the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry.

The polling area includes high schools from the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, Berrien, and Barry. Voting Frequency: One Vote Per Person/Per Day.

One Vote Per Person/Per Day. Fraudulent Voting: Votes using IP changers, purchasing votes, or any form of fraudulent voting will be detected and removed. Abuse of this rule can lead to disqualification.

Best High School Marching Bands in Southwest Michigan 2024 Canva loading...

High school marching bands are listed below in alphabetical order. Simply tap or click the school of your choice and then tap or click the blue button at the bottom of the poll.

