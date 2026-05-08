Many Indiana residents reach for their favorite brand of potato chips when they're in the mood for a salty snack. But snack lovers across the state are being urged to double-check their pantries after nine varieties of chips from a major national manufacturer were recalled this week.

Utz Recalls Popular Potato Chips In Indiana Over Salmonella Risk

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), nine potato chip products made by Utz Quality Foods, LLC, have been recalled over possible Salmonella contamination. Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. The following products are part of the recall.

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The recalled chips were distributed under the brand names Zapp's and Dirty and sold at retailers nationwide:

Zapps

1.5-ounce Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2.5- and 8-ounce Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

1.5-ounce Zapp’s Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60 count)

2.5- and 8-ounce Zapp’s Big Cheezy Potato Chips

Dirty

2-ounce Dirty Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

2-ounce Dirty Maui Onion Potato Chips

2-ounce Dirty Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

Most of the recalled items are set to expire in August. If you have eaten these snacks in the last few days, the FDA recommends staying alert for possible symptoms.

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