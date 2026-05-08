Buzz in the Zoo Inspires Eco-Friendly Lawn Care in Kalamazoo

Here's the reason Kalamazoo lawns are looking a little wilder this month:

“Buzz in the Zoo” returns to Kalamazoo this month as part of a growing movement encouraging eco-friendly lawn care practices that help bees, butterflies, and other important pollinators thrive across Michigan.

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Have you ever heard of No Mow May? The reasoning behind the nationwide movement is simple: avoid mowing your yard for the entire month of May in an effort to help turn your yard into a haven for pollinators.

Here in Kalamazoo, that practice has expanded into a city-wide campaign known as "Buzz in the Zoo". As explained on their website,

We’re expanding beyond No Mow May to better reflect our ultimate goal: supporting Michigan’s native pollinators. While skipping the mower in May is still an option...Expanding from a one-month initiative to a full summer allows for a more meaningful, long-term impact, as pollinators need support beyond just spring -- City of Kalamazoo

The Michigan DNR has provided a helpful guide about the best native trees and flowers to plant to provide adequate nesting and food supplies for our pollinator friends, but remember, you don't have to go all out to help protect pollinators in Michigan. Your participation can be as simple as leaving your lawn mower untouched for the entire month. It's that easy!

The City of Kalamazoo suspends the Tall Grass/Weed Ordinance each year during the month of May only and encourages residents to submit a form to let them know you're participating in the initiative.

Other ways you can help our pollinators such as bees, bats, and butterflies include:

Reducing use of lawn care pesticides.

Planting more native flowers and plants.

Encouraging your friends and neighbors to join the effort.

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