Vernors Marks 160 Years With Detroit Fan Festival

The oldest soda brand in the country will mark 160 years in 2026 with a huge celebration in Detroit this summer. Expect to find Vernors flavored ice cream, a special Vernors brunch, and even a meet and greet with the Vernors Gnome.

Save the date for June 14, 2026!

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Every Michigander knows Vernors isn’t your average ginger ale. The household staple is known as a cure-all for just about any ailment.

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First served to the public in 1866, Vernors ginger ale was invented by Detroit pharmacist James Vernor. Today, Vernors is one of the oldest American-made sodas still in production.

The deliciously zesty ginger concoction has remained a regional staple, but is often overlooked by nationally recognized brands like Schweppes and Seagram's, and Canada Dry.

To celebrate 160 years of Michigan’s favorite "pop", fans are invited to a block party in Detroit this summer. According to the Vernor's Club on Facebook,

Riopelle Street will be shut down by Marrow in the Market, Detroit City Distillery and Eastern Market Brewing. Businesses in that two block area will be open and all are participating in the anniversary celebration...We anticipate some activities will be very popular, like the Cream Ale Tasting Station and, especially, the opportunity to have Vernor’s Ice Cream...Come on out for a fun celebration!

Fans can also make their own Vernors Gnome hat, enjoy Vernors-based cocktails at Detroit City Distillery, and even meet the Vernors Gnome, "Woody"!

While Vernors’ flagship Detroit bottling plant on Woodward Avenue closed in 1985 and was eventually demolished, demand for the iconic ginger ale is now fulfilled by the Keurig/Dr Pepper bottling plant in Holland, Michigan.

Step Back In Time With This Vintage Vernors Memorabilia Michigan is home to the greatest pop of all time: Vernors. This vintage Vernors memorabilia, available on eBay, will not only take you back in time. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh