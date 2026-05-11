Birdwatchers across Michigan are bracing for a massive wave of migration as millions of birds are expected to move overnight.

Here's what's happening right now in the skies above Michigan and how you can help:

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I'm in my birdwatching era. I always keep my binoculars within reach and my Merlin Bird ID app handy, as you never know what you'll find outside your window. Just within the past few weeks I've spotted new birds in the trees outside my apartment such as the brown-headed cowbird, yellow rumped warbler, and the common grackle.

According to the fine folks at Michigan Storm Chasers, over 1 billion birds are expected to be on the move across the U.S. over the next three nights.

Here in Michigan, predictions call for nearly 5 million birds to migrate over Michigan tonight (May 11), with more throughout the coming week. This data comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's BirdCast, which tracks current bird migration trends.

How to help:

According to Fox2 Detroit, migrating birds typically begin their journey 30-45 minutes after sunset,

...with the greatest influx of birds typically in flight two to three hours after that. Since birds travel at night, they can become disoriented by light pollution, leading to potential collisions with buildings. To help limit these occurrences, shut non-essential lights off between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Listen Up! 10 Birds You're Hearing in Michigan Michigan has a ton of birds living in the state. Here are at least 10 that you might be hearing Gallery Credit: Birdfeederhub.com, Youtube