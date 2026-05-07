Beach Parking Fees Set to Rise May 15 in South Haven, Michigan
Your beach day in South Haven could get a lot more expensive this summer. The city approved new beach parking rates that will take effect before the busy summer tourist season begins.
Here's what you need to know before your next trip to the South Haven lakeshore:
In a press release shared May 5, the City of South Haven announced a new parking rate schedule for the 2026 summer season. Beginning May 15, beach parking will shift from a daily fee to an hourly rate, adding another expense for families already paying more for gas, snacks and beach day essentials this summer.
At its April 20 meeting, the South Haven City Council approved several measures related to parking regulations and fees, taking a significant step toward enhancing beach operations and restoring the City’s lifeguard program. The approved actions include establishing updated parking fees and adopting revised parking restrictions throughout the City - City of South Haven
According to the City, proceeds from the parking increase will help fund the return of the city’s lifeguard program, along with maintenance costs and upgrades to beach facilities.
Fines will be set at $45, increasing to $75 if unpaid after seven days, and $100 after 60 days. This is separate from the City’s new parking fee structure. These changes follow a March 16 Committee of the Whole discussion, where City staff presented a plan to adjust metered parking rates, weekly permit fees and parking violation fines.
Find the latest news from the City of South Haven here.
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