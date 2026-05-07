Your beach day in South Haven could get a lot more expensive this summer. The city approved new beach parking rates that will take effect before the busy summer tourist season begins.

Here's what you need to know before your next trip to the South Haven lakeshore:

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In a press release shared May 5, the City of South Haven announced a new parking rate schedule for the 2026 summer season. Beginning May 15, beach parking will shift from a daily fee to an hourly rate, adding another expense for families already paying more for gas, snacks and beach day essentials this summer.

At its April 20 meeting, the South Haven City Council approved several measures related to parking regulations and fees, taking a significant step toward enhancing beach operations and restoring the City’s lifeguard program. The approved actions include establishing updated parking fees and adopting revised parking restrictions throughout the City - City of South Haven

According to the City, proceeds from the parking increase will help fund the return of the city’s lifeguard program, along with maintenance costs and upgrades to beach facilities.

Not only will parking go from a flat $10 daily fee to charging $3 per hour, but weekly beach parking passes will increase from $30 to $50 in 2026. The South Haven City Council has also amended their fines for parking violations:

Fines will be set at $45, increasing to $75 if unpaid after seven days, and $100 after 60 days. This is separate from the City’s new parking fee structure. These changes follow a March 16 Committee of the Whole discussion, where City staff presented a plan to adjust metered parking rates, weekly permit fees and parking violation fines.

Find the latest news from the City of South Haven here.

The Average Cost of a Beach Day on Lake Michigan From gas to parking to snacks consider these costs when planning your next trek over to the Lake Michigan coastline. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Street Art of Downtown South Haven Public sculpture is growing in downtown South Haven. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon