Whether you're planning a date night or just looking for an excuse to skip cooking now that Michigan weather is finally warming up, there's no shortage of great restaurants to check out. And if seazsooof is what you're craving, one Michigan restaurant is getting major attention after being named the best seafood spot in the state.

Michigan Spot With Two Locations Named Best Seafood In The State

Seafood restaurants are a go-to for everything from fresh fish and oysters to crab legs and lobster rolls, and Michigan has plenty of standout spots that keep people coming back. The Takeout recently highlighted one Michigan restaurant as not only the best seafood spot in the state, but also one of the top seafood restaurants in America as part of its list featuring one standout location from every state.

Get our free mobile app

Joe Muer Seafood has two locations in Detroit and Bloomfield Hills because it's just that good. According to The Takeout, the restaurants' unique twists on classic seafood dishes helped these locations land on the list:

"A Best of Detroit seafood restaurant winner, Joe Muer has been serving crustaceans in the Motor City since 1929. This is upscale seafood dining at its finest, with a raw bar featuring chilled Alaskan crab legs and a cocktail made with shrimp poached in court bouillon. A traditional dish here is the whole roasted Mediterranean branzino, or try one of its modern classics, such as the seared Florida red grouper in a bouillabaisse sauce."

And if you're not much of a seafood fan, you'll find other options on the menu, such as Amish-roasted chicken, filet mignon, and five-spice pork chops.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison