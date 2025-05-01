This isn't your typical camping experience! Elevate your outdoor stay at West Michigan newest glamping spot.

Located outside of one of West Michigan's most-visited beachside towns the new resort is also just minutes away from the Lake Michigan coastline. Check it out:

What is 'Glamping'?

Nothing screams summertime chic quite like an overnight stay beneath the stars in one of those trendy dome tents. The word "glamping" has been absorbed into our lexicon so quickly that I've almost forgotten what it exactly means!

A portmanteau of glamorous + camping, glamping is used to refer to a trendy and comfortable camping experience that is nowhere near the traditional "roughing it". HipCamp explains,

Glamping is an outdoor escape that combines the natural setting of a traditional camping experience with some of the luxuries and conveniences of home...like hot tubs, ensuite bathrooms, saunas, private kitchens, air conditioning or heating, and wifi.

Glamping typically involves trendy yurts, treehouses, and geodesic dome tents which can be found at resorts alongside such amenities as pool, boutique shops, and artisan baked goods alongside locally roasted coffee.

The South Haven area already boasts one glamping resort and pool club, DayDreamer Domes which opened in 2024, and they're about to be home to a second:

Dome Haven Glamping

The new glamping resort is now booking at 03483 70th St. outside of South Haven. According to their Facebook page the resort is,

...where comfort meets nature. Located in South Haven, just minutes from Lake Michigan beaches. Unwind in a cozy dome with a private hot tub. We’re dedicated to your exceptional and peaceful stay.

The resort is pet-friendly and even offers special birthday and proposal/anniversary packages. Book through Airbnb or directly with Dome Haven at (616) 777-7384.

