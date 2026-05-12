What used to be an inexpensive treat for Michigan residents or a quick, convenient meal choice, fast food has now become a relatively expensive purchase, especially for a family. Financial pressure from declining customer traffic and consumers pulling back on dining out has led Michigan's largest fast food chain to close hundreds of locations.

Michigan's Largest Fast Food Chain Closes Over 700 Locations

Chain restaurants have been riding the struggle bus lately—and if last year was any indication, they’re not getting off any time soon. According to Delish, rising food costs, coupled with higher labor costs and high interest rates, led many restaurants to raise prices. In response to declining consumer demand, many restaurants are lowering prices and offering discounts, which further reduces their profits. For one major sandwich chain, those financial struggles have already resulted in hundreds of store closures.

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According to Tasting Table, Michigan is home to more Subway restaurants than any other fast food chain. For decades, Subway's classic sandwiches, ever-changing limited edition specials, and easy ordering model have been a favorite in the Great Lakes state.

But even after years of menu revamps, marketing pushes, ingredient upgrades, and endless reminders that the bread is “fresh,” Subway is still struggling to stay afloat as labor, rent, and food costs continue to climb. The chain closed a net 729 U.S. locations in 2025. According to Retail Dive, the latest numbers continue a trend that began in 2014 when the chain began to see its total store count drop.

Despite its hefty losses, Subway remains the largest fast food chain with 16,860 locations. McDonald’s is next with 13,706 restaurants. Subway plans to open 100 new locations in 2026, but didn't provide how many potential closures will take place within the calendar year.

Retailers And Restaurants In Michigan Closing Their Doors In 2026 Here are the stores and restaurants that are planning to close locations in the coming year. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson