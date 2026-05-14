See the Best Fan Photos From the All-American Rejects Concert in Coldwater

The All-American Rejects brought their viral pop-up house tour to the Capri Drive-In in Coldwater. If you've been following the grassroots-style tour, you know Michigan has been long overdue for our secret show. Then, without warning, fans got the text.

Do you see yourself in the crowd? Check out the gallery below:

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At 2:50 p.m. yesterday (May 13) fans got the text we'd been waiting an entire year for!

COLDWATER, Tonight's venue is Capri DriveIn Theater...Doors open at 5PM Band on at 9. Door proceeds go towards City Of Hope and the Drive In.

The All-American Rejects kicked off their viral house party tour in May 2025, and Michigan fans were eager for the band to visit. Some even offered up their own backyards saying:

"We have two acres in a town that doesn't even have police in central MI… just saying" - @PaulaJean88

"PLEASE DONT GO TO DETROIT GIVE CENTRAL MICHIGAN THEIR TIME TO SHINE we’re sick of Detroit getting all the fun and some us live 3 hours away!" - @moogan_1591

"West Michigan and close to Indiana…I have 40 acres and a river…let’s gooooooo" - @ctine_anne

Shay Turner, with permission Shay Turner, with permission loading...

We couldn’t be happier that Coldwater was chosen for the Michigan concert stop, especially since proceeds helped support the historic Capri Drive-In after Michigan lost both the Sunset Drive-In in Hartford and the 5 Mile Drive-In in Dowagiac in 2024.

What we’re hearing most from fans in attendance is that while it was a chilly night, it was also a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Many longtime fans who have listened to the band since middle school were able to bring their own children along, creating a full-circle moment years in the making.

Your Photos of the All-American Rejects Concert in Coldwater On May 13, 2026 the All-American Rejects announced the next stop on their viral house party tour: the Capri Drive-In in Coldwater, Michigan! Do you see yourself in any of the photos below? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon