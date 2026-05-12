Biggest Summer Concerts in Michigan for 2026
Mark those calendars! This summer, Michigan will host a fantastic array of concerts that are sure to create memories and spark joy for everyone.
Scroll through the Michigan summer concert lineup in chronological order below.
Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan This Summer
Sunday, June 21st
Artist: Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Tuk Smith and The Restless Hearts and Cheap Trick
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Wednesday, June 24th
Artist: The Human League with Soft Cell and Alison Moyet
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit
Thursday, June 25th
Artist: Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Friday, June 26th
Artist: Spoon with The Beths and Squirrel Flower
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: Gin Blossoms
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Tuesday, June 30th
Artist: Wale with Smino
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Wednesday, July 1st
Artist: The Guess Who with Don Felder
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Sister Hazel with Kyle Brown & the Human Condition
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Thursday, July 2nd
Artist: Usher with Chris Brown
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Thursday, July 3rd
Artist: Usher with Chris Brown
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Artist: "Weird Al" Yankovic
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: The Guess Who with Don Felder
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Sunday, July 5th
Artist: Usher with Chris Brown
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Artist: Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Alex Warren with Noah Cyrus
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Tuesday, July 7th
Artist: "Weird Al" Yankovic
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw
Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band
Venue: Bayside Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Wednesday, July 8th
Artist: The Fray
Venue: Bayside Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Artist: Melanie Fiona with Durand Bernarr
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Thursday, July 9th
Artist: Daughtry
Venue: Bayside Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Friday, July 11th
Artist: Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: John Mellencamp
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Ziggy Marley with J Boog
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: David Foster with Katharine McPhee
Venue: Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts
City: Interlochen
Saturday, July 11th, and Sunday July 12th
Artist: Luke Bryan with Shane Profitt, Lauren Watkins, and RaeLynn
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Monday, July 13th
Artist: The Pretty Reckless
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Wednesday, July 15th
Artist: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Thursday, July 16th
Artist: Alanis Morissette
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: John Mellencamp
Venue:���� Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Friday, July 17th
Artist: Zac Brown Band with Fitz and The Tantrums
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Candlebox
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, July 18th
Artist: Melanie Martinez
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Louis Tomlinson
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Bush with Candlebox
Venue: Kewadin Casino
City: Saint Ignace
Sunday, July 19th
Artist: The Lumineers
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: 38 Special with The Retrograde
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Tuesday, July 21st
Artist: David Cook
Venue: The Ark
City: Ann Arbor
Thursday, July 23rd
Artist: Mary J. Blige with El DeBarge
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Friday, July 24th
Artist: T.I. with Domani and King Harris
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Charlie Wilson with Evelyn "Champagne" King, Mary Jane Girls, and Val Young
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
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Sunday, July 26th
Artist: Kidz Bop
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Tuesday, July 28th
Artist: Dirty Heads with 311, Ocean Alley, and Rome
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Wednesday, July 29th
Artist: Ne-Yo with Akon
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer with The Band Camino
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Jefferson Starship with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and Orleans
Venue: Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts
City: Interlochen
Thursday, July 30th
Artist: 311 with Dirty Heads, Ocean Alley, and Rome
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Jefferson Starship with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and Orleans
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Monday, August 3rd
Artist: Of Monsters and Men
Venue: Masonic Jack White Theatre
City: Detroit
Tuesday, August 4th
Artist: Avenged Sevenfold with Good Charlotte
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Wednesday, August 5th
Artist: Jonas Brothers
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Train with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, August 6th
Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Friday, August 7th
Artist: Tori Amos
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Saturday, August 8th
Artist: Chris Stapleton with Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Artist: Daughtry
Venue: Monroe County Fair
City: Monroe
Artist: Howard Jones with Wang Chung, The English Beat, and Modern English
Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills
Tuesday, August 11th
Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Neon Trees
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Jack Harlow
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Wednesday, August 12
Artist: Richard Marx
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Thursday, August 13th
Artist: Mat Kearney with Jake Scott
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, August 15th
Artist: Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Hillary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Toadies with Local H and Olive Vox
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit
Sunday, August 16th
Artist: Hillary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Monday, August 17th
Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue: Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
City: Kalamazoo
Tuesday, August 18th
Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue: Temple Theatre
City: Saginaw
Thursday, August 20th
Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Friday, August 21st
Artist: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Dominic Fike
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: Brandi Carlile with I'm With Her
Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills
Sunday, August 23rd
Artist: TLC with Salt N Pepa and En Vogue
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Brandi Carlile with I'm With Her
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Wednesday, August 26th
Artist: Kesha with Chromeo and Erika Jayne
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, August 28th
Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and The Romantics
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional and Colony House
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artist: Myles Smith with Michael Marcagi
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, August 29th
Artist: Ed Sheeran with Myles Smith, Lukas Graham, and BIIRD
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and The Romantics
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Sunday, August 30th
Artist: NEEDTOBREATHE with Drew Holcomb and Ellie Holcomb
Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills
Thursday, September 3rd
Artist: TLC with Salt N Pepa and Ev Vogue
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, September 5th
Artist: O.A.R. with KT Tunstall and Gavin DeGraw
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Wednesday, September 9th
Artist: Pitbull with Lil Jon
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Thursday, September 10th
Artist: Pitbull with Lil Jon
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, September 11th
Artist: Billy Idol
Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Wynonna Judd with Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Allegan County Fairgrounds
City: Allegan
Saturday, September 12th
Artist: Lily Allen
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Dermot Kennedy with Jonah Kagen
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artist: Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Midland Center for the Arts
City: Midland
Wednesday, September 16th
Artist: Switchfoot
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, September 18th
Artist: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors
Venue: Allegan County Fairgrounds
City: Allegan
Artist: Bowling for Soup
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, September 19th
Artist: Blues Traveler, Goo Goo Dolls, Spin Doctors, and Gin Blossoms
Venue: Turtle Creek Stadium
City: Traverse City
Artist: Bowling for Soup with Ballyhoo and rosecoloredworld
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit
Artist: Hayley Williams with Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Every Concert Coming to Grand Rapids' Acrisure Amphitheater in 2026 (So Far)
Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed