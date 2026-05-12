Mark those calendars! This summer, Michigan will host a fantastic array of concerts that are sure to create memories and spark joy for everyone.

Scroll through the Michigan summer concert lineup in chronological order below.

Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan This Summer

Sunday, June 21st

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Artist: Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

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Artist: Tuk Smith and The Restless Hearts and Cheap Trick

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

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Wednesday, June 24th

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Artist: The Human League with Soft Cell and Alison Moyet

Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre

City: Detroit

Thursday, June 25th

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Artist: Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Friday, June 26th

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Artist: Spoon with The Beths and Squirrel Flower

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

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Artist: Gin Blossoms

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Tuesday, June 30th

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Artist: Wale with Smino

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Wednesday, July 1st

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Artist: The Guess Who with Don Felder

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Sister Hazel with Kyle Brown & the Human Condition

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Thursday, July 2nd

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Artist: Usher with Chris Brown

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Thursday, July 3rd

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Artist: Usher with Chris Brown

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

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Artist: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: The Guess Who with Don Felder

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Sunday, July 5th

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Artist: Usher with Chris Brown

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

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Artist: Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Alex Warren with Noah Cyrus

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Tuesday, July 7th

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Artist: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Venue: The Dow Event Center

City: Saginaw

33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Dinner Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund loading...

Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band

Venue: Bayside Music Stage

City: Traverse City

Wednesday, July 8th

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Artist: The Fray

Venue: Bayside Music Stage

City: Traverse City

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Artist: Melanie Fiona with Durand Bernarr

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Thursday, July 9th

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Artist: Daughtry

Venue: Bayside Music Stage

City: Traverse City

Friday, July 11th

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Artist: Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

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Artist: John Mellencamp

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Ziggy Marley with J Boog

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: David Foster with Katharine McPhee

Venue: Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts

City: Interlochen

Saturday, July 11th, and Sunday July 12th

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Artist: Luke Bryan with Shane Profitt, Lauren Watkins, and RaeLynn

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Monday, July 13th

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Artist: The Pretty Reckless

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Wednesday, July 15th

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Artist: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Thursday, July 16th

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Artist: Alanis Morissette

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

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Artist: John Mellencamp

Venue:���� Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Friday, July 17th

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Artist: Zac Brown Band with Fitz and The Tantrums

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Candlebox

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, July 18th

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Artist: Melanie Martinez

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

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Artist: Louis Tomlinson

Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre

City: Detroit

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Artist: Bush with Candlebox

Venue: Kewadin Casino

City: Saint Ignace

Sunday, July 19th

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Artist: The Lumineers

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: 38 Special with The Retrograde

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Tuesday, July 21st

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Artist: David Cook

Venue: The Ark

City: Ann Arbor

Thursday, July 23rd

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Artist: Mary J. Blige with El DeBarge

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Friday, July 24th

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Artist: T.I. with Domani and King Harris

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

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Artist: Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife

Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre

City: Detroit

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Artist: Charlie Wilson with Evelyn "Champagne" King, Mary Jane Girls, and Val Young

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

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Sunday, July 26th

Artist: Kidz Bop

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Tuesday, July 28th

Artist: Dirty Heads with 311, Ocean Alley, and Rome

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Wednesday, July 29th

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Artist: Ne-Yo with Akon

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

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Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer with The Band Camino

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Jefferson Starship with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and Orleans

Venue: Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts

City: Interlochen

Thursday, July 30th

Artist: 311 with Dirty Heads, Ocean Alley, and Rome

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

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Artist: Jefferson Starship with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and Orleans

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Monday, August 3rd

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Artist: Of Monsters and Men

Venue: Masonic Jack White Theatre

City: Detroit

Tuesday, August 4th

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Artist: Avenged Sevenfold with Good Charlotte

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Wednesday, August 5th

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Artist: Jonas Brothers

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

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Artist: Train with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

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Artist: Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, August 6th

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Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Friday, August 7th

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Artist: Tori Amos

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Saturday, August 8th

Artist: Chris Stapleton with Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

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Artist: Daughtry

Venue: Monroe County Fair

City: Monroe

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Artist: Howard Jones with Wang Chung, The English Beat, and Modern English

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

City: Rochester Hills

Tuesday, August 11th

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Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Neon Trees

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Jack Harlow

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Wednesday, August 12

Artist: Richard Marx

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Thursday, August 13th

Artist: Mat Kearney with Jake Scott

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, August 15th

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Artist: Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

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Artist: Hillary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: Toadies with Local H and Olive Vox

Venue: Saint Andrews Hall

City: Detroit

Sunday, August 16th

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Artist: Hillary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Monday, August 17th

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Artist: Todd Rundgren

Venue: Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

City: Kalamazoo

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Tuesday, August 18th

Artist: Todd Rundgren

Venue: Temple Theatre

City: Saginaw

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Thursday, August 20th

Artist: Todd Rundgren

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Friday, August 21st

Artist: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Dominic Fike

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Artist: Brandi Carlile with I'm With Her

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

City: Rochester Hills

Sunday, August 23rd

Artist: TLC with Salt N Pepa and En Vogue

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: Brandi Carlile with I'm With Her

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Wednesday, August 26th

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Artist: Kesha with Chromeo and Erika Jayne

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, August 28th

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Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and The Romantics

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional and Colony House

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Artist: Myles Smith with Michael Marcagi

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, August 29th

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Artist: Ed Sheeran with Myles Smith, Lukas Graham, and BIIRD

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

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Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and The Romantics

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Sunday, August 30th

Artist: NEEDTOBREATHE with Drew Holcomb and Ellie Holcomb

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

City: Rochester Hills

Thursday, September 3rd

Artist: TLC with Salt N Pepa and Ev Vogue

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, September 5th

Artist: O.A.R. with KT Tunstall and Gavin DeGraw

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Wednesday, September 9th

Artist: Pitbull with Lil Jon

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Thursday, September 10th

Artist: Pitbull with Lil Jon

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, September 11th

Artist: Billy Idol

Venue: Acrisure Amphitheater

City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Wynonna Judd with Melissa Etheridge

Venue: Allegan County Fairgrounds

City: Allegan

Saturday, September 12th

Artist: Lily Allen

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Artist: Dermot Kennedy with Jonah Kagen

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

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Artist: Melissa Etheridge

Venue: Midland Center for the Arts

City: Midland

Wednesday, September 16th

Artist: Switchfoot

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, September 18th

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Artist: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors

Venue: Allegan County Fairgrounds

City: Allegan

Artist: Bowling for Soup

Venue: Elevation at the Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, September 19th

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Artist: Blues Traveler, Goo Goo Dolls, Spin Doctors, and Gin Blossoms

Venue: Turtle Creek Stadium

City: Traverse City

Artist: Bowling for Soup with Ballyhoo and rosecoloredworld

Venue: Saint Andrews Hall

City: Detroit

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Artist: Hayley Williams with Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston