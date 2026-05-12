Biggest Summer Concerts in Michigan for 2026

Biggest Summer Concerts in Michigan for 2026

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Mark those calendars! This summer, Michigan will host a fantastic array of concerts that are sure to create memories and spark joy for everyone.

Scroll through the Michigan summer concert lineup in chronological order below.

 

Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan This Summer

Sunday, June 21st

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Artist: Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

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Artist: Tuk Smith and The Restless Hearts and Cheap Trick
Venue:  Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

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Wednesday, June 24th

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Artist: The Human League with Soft Cell and Alison Moyet
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit

Thursday, June 25th

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Artist: Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

 

Friday, June 26th

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Artist: Spoon with The Beths and Squirrel Flower
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

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Artist: Gin Blossoms
Venue:  Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Tuesday, June 30th

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Artist: Wale with Smino
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

 

Wednesday, July 1st

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Artist: The Guess Who with Don Felder
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Sister Hazel with Kyle Brown & the Human Condition
Venue:  Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

 

Thursday, July 2nd

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Artist: Usher with Chris Brown
Venue:  Ford Field
City: Detroit

 

Thursday, July 3rd

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Artist: Usher with Chris Brown
Venue:  Ford Field
City: Detroit

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Artist: "Weird Al" Yankovic
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: The Guess Who with Don Felder
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

 

Sunday, July 5th

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Artist: Usher with Chris Brown
Venue:  Ford Field
City: Detroit

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Artist: Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Alex Warren with Noah Cyrus
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

 

Tuesday, July 7th

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Artist: "Weird Al" Yankovic
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw

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Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band
Venue: Bayside Music Stage
City: Traverse City

 

Wednesday, July 8th

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Artist: The Fray
Venue: Bayside Music Stage
City: Traverse City

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Artist: Melanie Fiona with Durand Bernarr
Venue:  The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit

 

Thursday, July 9th

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Artist: Daughtry
Venue: Bayside Music Stage
City: Traverse City

Friday, July 11th

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Artist: Jack Johnson with Hermanos Gutiérrez
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

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Artist: John Mellencamp
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Ziggy Marley with J Boog
Venue:  Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: David Foster with Katharine McPhee
Venue:  Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts
City: Interlochen

 

Saturday, July 11th, and Sunday July 12th

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Artist: Luke Bryan with Shane Profitt, Lauren Watkins, and RaeLynn
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

 

Monday, July 13th

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Artist: The Pretty Reckless
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

 

Wednesday, July 15th

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Artist: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

 

Thursday, July 16th

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Artist: Alanis Morissette
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

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Artist: John Mellencamp
Venue:���� Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

 

Friday, July 17th

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Artist: Zac Brown Band with Fitz and The Tantrums
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Sarah McLachlan with Allison Russell
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Candlebox
Venue:  GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

 

Saturday, July 18th

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Artist: Melanie Martinez
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

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Artist: Louis Tomlinson
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit

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Artist: Bush with Candlebox
Venue:  Kewadin Casino
City: Saint Ignace

 

Sunday, July 19th

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Artist: The Lumineers
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: 38 Special with The Retrograde
Venue:  Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

 

Tuesday, July 21st

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Artist: David Cook
Venue: The Ark
City: Ann Arbor

 

Thursday, July 23rd

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Artist: Mary J. Blige with El DeBarge
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

 

Friday, July 24th

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Artist: T.I. with Domani and King Harris
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

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Artist: Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit

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Artist: Charlie Wilson with Evelyn "Champagne" King, Mary Jane Girls, and Val Young
Venue:  The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit

Sunday, July 26th

Artist: Kidz Bop
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

 

Tuesday, July 28th

Artist: Dirty Heads with 311, Ocean Alley, and Rome
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

 

Wednesday, July 29th

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Artist: Ne-Yo with Akon
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

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Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer with The Band Camino
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Jefferson Starship with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and Orleans
Venue:  Kresge Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts
City: Interlochen

Thursday, July 30th

 

Artist: 311 with Dirty Heads, Ocean Alley, and Rome
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

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Artist: Jefferson Starship with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, and Orleans
Venue:  The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit

 

Monday, August 3rd

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Artist: Of Monsters and Men
Venue:  Masonic Jack White Theatre
City: Detroit

 

Tuesday, August 4th

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Artist: Avenged Sevenfold with Good Charlotte
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

 

Wednesday, August 5th

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Artist: Jonas Brothers
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

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Artist: Train with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

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Artist: Men at Work with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Shonen Knife
Venue:  Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

 

Thursday, August 6th

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Artist: 5 Seconds of Summer
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

 

Friday, August 7th

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Artist: Tori Amos
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

 

Saturday, August 8th

 

Artist: Chris Stapleton with Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone
Venue:  Ford Field
City: Detroit

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Artist: Daughtry
Venue:  Monroe County Fair
City: Monroe

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Artist: Howard Jones with Wang Chung, The English Beat, and Modern English
Venue:  Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills

 

Tuesday, August 11th

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Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Neon Trees
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Jack Harlow
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

 

Wednesday, August 12

Artist: Richard Marx
Venue:  Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Thursday, August 13th

Artist: Mat Kearney with Jake Scott
Venue:  Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

 

Saturday, August 15th

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Artist: Bryan Adams with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

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Artist: Hillary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Artist: Toadies with Local H and Olive Vox
Venue:  Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit

 

Sunday, August 16th

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Artist: Hillary Duff with La Roux and Jade LeMac
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

 

Monday, August 17th

Katie Stratton
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Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue:  Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
City: Kalamazoo

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Tuesday, August 18th

Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue:  Temple Theatre
City: Saginaw

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Thursday, August 20th

Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue:  Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

 

Friday, August 21st

Artist: Lindsey Stirling with PVRIS
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Dominic Fike
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Artist: Brandi Carlile with I'm With Her
Venue:  Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills

 

Sunday, August 23rd

Artist: TLC with Salt N Pepa and En Vogue
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Artist: Brandi Carlile with I'm With Her
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

 

Wednesday, August 26th

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Artist: Kesha with Chromeo and Erika Jayne
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

 

Friday, August 28th

Frazer Harrison
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Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and The Romantics
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: The Fray with Dashboard Confessional and Colony House
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Artist: Myles Smith with Michael Marcagi
Venue:  Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

 

Saturday, August 29th

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Artist: Ed Sheeran with Myles Smith, Lukas Graham, and BIIRD
Venue:  Ford Field
City: Detroit

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Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and The Romantics
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

 

Sunday, August 30th

Artist: NEEDTOBREATHE with Drew Holcomb and Ellie Holcomb
Venue:  Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills

 

Thursday, September 3rd

Artist: TLC with Salt N Pepa and Ev Vogue
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

 

Saturday, September 5th

Artist: O.A.R. with KT Tunstall and Gavin DeGraw
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

 

Wednesday, September 9th

Artist: Pitbull with Lil Jon
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

 

Thursday, September 10th

Artist: Pitbull with Lil Jon
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

 

Friday, September 11th

Artist: Billy Idol
Venue:  Acrisure Amphitheater
City: Grand Rapids

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Artist: Wynonna Judd with Melissa Etheridge
Venue:  Allegan County Fairgrounds
City: Allegan

 

Saturday, September 12th

Artist: Lily Allen
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Dermot Kennedy with Jonah Kagen
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

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Artist: Melissa Etheridge
Venue:  Midland Center for the Arts
City: Midland

 

Wednesday, September 16th

Artist: Switchfoot
Venue:  Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

 

Friday, September 18th

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Artist: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors
Venue:  Allegan County Fairgrounds
City: Allegan

Artist: Bowling for Soup
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

 

Saturday, September 19th

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Artist: Blues Traveler, Goo Goo Dolls, Spin Doctors, and Gin Blossoms
Venue: Turtle Creek Stadium
City: Traverse City

Artist: Bowling for Soup with Ballyhoo and rosecoloredworld
Venue:  Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit

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Artist: Hayley Williams with Magdalena Bay and Rico Nasty
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

 

Every Concert Coming to Grand Rapids' Acrisure Amphitheater in 2026 (So Far)

Acrisure Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids will have its inaugural concert season in 2026, and the lineup is spectacular. Check out the acts coming to town in 2026!

Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed

Filed Under: KzooFeatured, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Concerts, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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