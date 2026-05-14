The latest survey by Forbes ranks the best places to work in Michigan, with Delta Air Lines leading the pack and other big names like Coca-Cola and Microsoft.

Results of an extensive survey evaluating employers have just hit the internet, giving us the best companies to work for in Michigan. If you're thinking of a job or career change as Labor Day approaches, Forbes's latest study may be helpful. Here's how Forbes arrived at the results for the best companies to work for in Michigan.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 160,000 employees working for companies with at least 500 people within the United States. Survey participants were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10.

10 Best Companies to Work For in Michigan

10. Arlo Steel

Arlo Steel is based in Jackson, Michigan, and was founded in 1948.

9. Coca-Cola

We don't know how many employees this company has in Michigan, but they have a total of 8,900 employees. The Coca-Cola headquarters is located in Atlanta.

8. Costco Wholesale

I love buying in bulk, but I had no idea that people loved working at Costco so much. This Washington-based company has a total of 219,000 employees.

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7. The Home Depot

The Home Depot has a whopping 475,000 employees with its headquarters based in Atlanta.

6. Harbor Freight Tools

Calabasas, California, is the home of Harbor Freight Tool's headquarters. They have a total of 30,000 employees.

5. JPMorganChase

I'm not sure how JPMorganChase only has 600 employees. I'm also not sure how they rank so high on this list.

4. Microsoft

Likely the world's largest software company did very well in many states in this survey. Grabbing the #3 spot in Michigan is impressive. Microsoft has 228,000 employees and is based in Redmond, Washington.

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3. IBM

IBM has also been around for a long time, as it started in 1911. They have 300,000 employees and are based in Armonk, New York.

2. Google

It's unclear how many employees Google has in Michigan, but they have 183,000 total around the world. Google is based in Mountain View, California.

1. Delta Air Lines

Given the bad press airlines get, I'm blown away that Delta is the #1 company to work for in Michigan. Delta is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and has 100,000 employees.

You can check out the full list of best companies to work for in Michigan and other states at Forbes.com.

Who do you think is the best company to work for in Michigan? Let us know in the comments.

10 High Paying Jobs In Michigan Gallery Credit: TSM