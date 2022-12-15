Christmas has come early in Southwest Michigan! In case you missed it, none other than the Santa Claus was recently seen boating around a South Haven, MI marina.

That's right, the Big Guy ditched his sleigh and reindeer and opted for a watercraft instead!

Local boating shop Gull Lake Marine shared the video on Facebook saying,

Santa came to South Haven to go for a ride. Maybe this year he will deliver presents from his favorite boat?

It was a snowy, overcast day when Santa Claus was spotted tooling around in his dinghy in the South Haven marina in front of the Old Harbor Inn. He even stopped to wave to his fans as he floated by. That's certainly one way to spread the holiday cheer!

South Haven residents were thrilled to see Santa Claus ahead of the Christmas holiday, leaving comments on the video like:

"That’s awesome! Brrrr" - Heather Northuis Wolterink

"Okay, but I'm not asking to sit on your lap! Have a Merry Christmas" - Jonathan VanGeest

"That looks like a lot of fun!" - Andrew Fountain

Santa Claus made a couple of laps throughout the marina before heading back to shore and catching the next flight back to the North Pole. I'm sure he's got a lot of work to do before December 25 arrives.

Thankfully it was Santa Claus who was spotted in South Haven and not his nemesis the Grinch, who was just caught on video in nearby Michigan City, Indiana cruising around on a Honda motorcycle and twerking in the streets! South Haven residents should count themselves as lucky.

