Get ready for a warm weekend ahead, but keep an umbrella close. Mother Nature might have a surprise or two in store.

You'll find the weather forecast for the weekend of August 15th, 2025, through August 17th, 2025, for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties.

Calhoun County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 87.

Sunny. High 87. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 66.

Clear skies. Low 66. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 89.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 89. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms expected after 8 pm. Otherwise, cloudy. Low 69.

Showers and thunderstorms expected after 8 pm. Otherwise, cloudy. Low 69. Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms likely after 11 am. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 85.

Showers, with thunderstorms likely after 11 am. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 85. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms before 8 pm. Low 62.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 89.

Sunny. High 89. Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 69.

Clear skies. Low 69. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 89.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms expected. Otherwise, cloudy. Low 69.

Showers and thunderstorms expected. Otherwise, cloudy. Low 69. Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms likely after 11 am. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 86.

Showers, with thunderstorms likely after 11 am. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 86. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 64.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 86.

Sunny. High 86. Friday Night: Cloudy. Low 69.

Cloudy. Low 69. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 88.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 88. Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms expected. Otherwise, cloudy. Low 69.

Showers and thunderstorms expected. Otherwise, cloudy. Low 69. Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms likely before 2 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 84.

Showers, with thunderstorms likely before 2 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 84. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 66.

(Source: National Weather Service)

