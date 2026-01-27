Southwest Michigan has been transformed into a winter masterpiece, and our FAA-licensed drone pilot caught it all on camera. Trust me, the views are unforgettable.

And by the way, "our FAA-licensed drone pilot" is me. My favorite thing about having a drone is exploring Southwest Michigan during winter weather. Temperatures haven't been above the freezing point in South Haven, Michigan, since January 16th, when the high was a whopping 36 degrees.

Below, you can scroll through some of the photos and videos I shot with my drone on Sunday, January 25th. I love how Lake Michigan looks when the waves freeze. You can see ice pancakes beginning to form in the Black River in a few of these photos. This view is spectacular.

Ice Coverd Lighthouse In South Haven, Michigan Gallery Credit: Photos courtesy of Dana Marshall

Seeing waves of Lake Michigan frozen in place and giant swirls of ice draping both lighthouses in South Haven, Michigan, is almost like you're witnessing time standing still.

Below you'll find a couple of drone videos I shot showing a partially frozen Lake Michigan and a fully frozen Black River. For me, the South Pierhead Light and the North Pierhead Light covered in ice were completely worth the one-hour drive. Simply stunning.

Do you have photos or videos of Michigan during the wintertime that you would like to share with us? You can post them in the comments, and we might use them, with your permission, in a future article.