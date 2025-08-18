A sunny start to the week in Calhoun and Kalamazoo, but thunderstorms are lurking just around the corner. Don't let that catch you off guard!

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of August 18th, 2025, through August 22nd, 2025, for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny. High 82.

Sunny. High 82. Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM. Then mostly cloudy. Low 64.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM. Then mostly cloudy. Low 64. Tuesday: Sunny with showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Sunny with showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low 65.

Cloudy. Low 65. Wednesday: Sunny. High 80.

Sunny. High 80. Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Low 59.

Cloudy. Low 59. Thursday: Sunny. High 82.

Sunny. High 82. Thursday Night: Clear. Low 57.

Clear. Low 57. Friday: Sunny. High 85.

Sunny. High 85. Friday Night: Cloudy. Low 60.

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Monday: Sunny with a slight chance of showers after 2 PM. High 84.

Sunny with a slight chance of showers after 2 PM. High 84. Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM. Then mostly cloudy. Low 67.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM. Then mostly cloudy. Low 67. Tuesday: Sunny with showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Sunny with showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Low 66.

Cloudy. Low 66. Wednesday: Sunny. High 81.

Sunny. High 81. Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 59.

Clear. Low 59. Thursday: Sunny. High 83.

Sunny. High 83. Thursday Night: Clear. Low 58.

Clear. Low 58. Friday: Sunny. High 85.

Sunny. High 85. Friday Night: Clear. Low 62.

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Monday: Sunny. High 79.

Sunny. High 79. Monday Night: Clear. Low 61.

Clear. Low 61. Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. High 81.

Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 PM. High 81. Tuesday Night: A chance of Thunderstorms before 8 PM. Otherwise cloudy. Low 65.

A chance of Thunderstorms before 8 PM. Otherwise cloudy. Low 65. Wednesday: Sunny. High 80.

Sunny. High 80. Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Low 61.

Cloudy. Low 61. Thursday: Sunny. High 81.

Sunny. High 81. Thursday Night: Clear. Low 58.

Clear. Low 58. Friday: Sunny. High 84.

Sunny. High 84. Friday Night: Clear. Low 61.

