These British TikTok stars are braving the Michigan winter to taste American culture.

I've watched these guys on TikTok for a long time. I think the first time I saw Josh was in 2023, when he was trying biscuits and gravy for the first time. Watching him try American food for the first time has been surprisingly entertaining. Apparently, I'm not the only person who felt this way. 1.5 million people follow the joint account @joshandjase, a whopping 5.2 million people follow Josh's account @imjoshfromengland2, and Jase is pulling in over 700 thousand followers on his account @jaseinamerica. And that's just on TikTok.

Josh and Jase are not just experiencing how different food is in America compared to England. They wanted to experience an American "Midwest Winter." So naturally, they came to Michigan. They posted this video on Sunday with their big, chilly announcement.

Josh and Jase started things off in South Haven, Michigan. But what about Kalamazoo? Oh, hang on tight...we'll get to that.

They've also made stops in Saugatuck, Holland, and Grand Rapids so far.

Are they coming to Kalamazoo? Yes! We will have Josh and Jase on the radio on Friday morning on 103.3 KFR around 8:30. We'll find out what they think of Michigan so far, from the food to the windchills. We'll also try to find out where they are headed next.

What areas and/or businesses do you think Josh and Jase should experience while they're in the Mitten state? Let us know in the comments.

