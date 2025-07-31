According to reports this is the park's second beach closure of the summer.

Local health officials report recent sample testing revealed unsafe levels of microbial pollutants in the water that pose a risk to the public. Here's what you need to know:

While the park itself remains open on Tuesday, July 29 the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department (KCHCS) announced the closure of a swimming beach in the Comstock area:

Robert Morris remains open, but...Out of an abundance of caution, the Comstock Township Parks and Recreation Department has closed the Beach.

What's the Risk?

Local health officials explain a sample collected the day prior tested positive for unsafe levels of E. coli exceeding the standard for total body contact of 130 E. coli per 100 ml. In fact, over the last 30 days of testing the water has consistently shown signs that the E.coli levels at Campbell Lake are a chronic problem. The reason for all this bacterial buildup?

The heat.

Well, that mixed with the native animals that reside within the park. If you've ever been to Robert Morris Park for a round of disc golf or to celebrate a birthday at one of their pavilions you already know there's a lot of Canada geese in the park-- and we mean a lot.

The suspected cause of the elevated E. coli level is the heat, stormwater runoff, and presence of wildlife in and around the lake...When surface water quality meets the above-mentioned Water Quality Standards the public health advisory will be lifted, and the beach will be opened to the public.

As of this writing Ramona Park Beach in Portage is currently closed pending further E.Coli testing results. More here.

