The project will be completed over the summer break, permanently closing the intersection before students return in the fall.

Here's why officials have made the decision to close the dangerous intersection:

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We Michiganders know that spring is synonymous with construction season. Kalamazoo residents can expect to encounter major projects in their travels across town such as:

Burdick St. water main replacement project happening this summer.

Construction along US-131 for a new auxiliary lane to Stadium Dr.

Work surrounding the new event center downtown.

Alongside these major infrastructure projects, smaller changes across Kalamazoo may be less visible but still impactful. Such as the permanent closure of the Oliver Lane and Oakland Drive intersection near the WMU campus.

According to a press release from Facilities Management at the university, the road closure is slated to start on Thursday, May 7 and construction will begin sometime after commencement ceremonies have finished. The project is expected to be completed prior to fall move-in.

Why did the university decide to close the intersection for good?

Oliver Lane, Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo Oliver Lane/Oakland Drive - Google Maps loading...

Well, if you've ever tried to exit onto Oakland Drive via Oliver Lane, you probably had to take a leap of faith. According to officials the motivation for the redesign is safety-focused and will,

[resolve] a longstanding safety issue. Insufficient sight distance at this location makes turning from Oliver Lane onto busy south or northbound Oakland difficult and potentially hazardous...Moving forward, those looking to enter East Campus from Oakland Drive should do so from the traffic light at the intersection with Oliver Street. -- WMU Facilities Management

The department adds that once the project is finished, Oliver Lane will end at the entrance to Lot 11 (Little Theatre). The extra roadway will then be converted into a green space for all to enjoy.

View details for the Oliver Lane project here and stay up to date with campus construction projects via the WMU Facilities Management Facebook page.

14 Michigan Universities Top Forbes' 2026 College Rankings top 500 colleges in America for the 2026 school year and we're proud to share the Forbes has released its list offor the 2026 school year and we're proud to share the 14 Michigan schools making the cut this time around. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon