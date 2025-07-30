Michigan Hospital Ranked Among The Best In America

No one wants to be going to the hospital but when we do, we always want to go to a hospital that we can trust will give us the best care for an affordable price. Unfortunately, everyone isn't in an area where they can quickly make it to a quality hospital that will be able to service them.

Often times, nicer area will have the nicer hospitals because those hospitals gain a reputation, and the best doctors are always trying to work at the best hospitals. Luckily for us here in Michigan, there are several hospitals in the state that are considered to be on the better half of the scale. In fact, there is one Michigan hospital that is not only the best in the state but one of the best in the entire country.

What's The Best Hospital In Your Area?

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor was not only labeled the #1 hospital in Michigan but was named to the honor roll of the 20 best hospitals in the country, which isn't ranked in any particular order. MLive Ann Arbor via MSN explains:

The health system also ranked in the top 10 nationally in three specialty care categories. It ranked eighth in the country for ophthalmology, ninth for ear, nose and throat, and tenth for rheumatology. Several other specialty care areas ranked within the top 32 in the country. In addition, the health system’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital also ranked no. 1 in the state for pediatric hospitals.

Although University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is far away the best in the state, they weren't the only hospital to be noticed by the U.S News and World Report. They evaluated over 4,400 hospitals and all of the following from Michigan were listed in the order they placed on the list:

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital

Corewell Health Grand Rapids Hospitals-Blodgett and Butterworth

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital

Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital

Henry Ford Hospital

Munson Medical Center

Bronson Methodist Hospital

Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital

Henry Ford Genesys Hospital

Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital

Ascension Borgess Hospital

Henry Ford St. John Hospital

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals

Covenant Healthcare-Saginaw

Trinity Health Muskegon

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Michigan residents are in good hands as there are several great hospitals all over the state.