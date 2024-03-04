Here Are 3 Must-Play Disc Golf Courses In Kalamazoo Perfect For Beginners

Get outside an enjoy the fresh outdoors!

Spring officially arrives in Michigan on Tuesday March 19, 2024 but we've already seen a few 70° days so far. I don't know about you but I'm ready to leave my house and get back to afternoons spent in the backyard at Bell's, grabbing a bite to eat at The Root Beer Stand, and playing a few rounds of disc golf.

Not that I'm even any good at it, at all-- but that's not the point! I love that disc golf gets me off my couch and into nature on a warm sunny day.

Whether you're playing with a few friends or going solo here are 3 beginner-friendly disc golf courses located around Kalamazoo, MI:

Spring Valley Park

Located just off Mt. Olivet Rd., the disc golf course at Spring Valley Park has 24 "holes" that are friendly to both novices and pros. Hole #1 starts at the west end of the parking lot and there are a mix of wooded and open baskets, plus long and short shots to test all skill sets. Cement tee pads and brightly colored yellow baskets help to lead you through the course. Jaron Mallo reviewed the course on DiscGolfScene.com saying,

WOW this course is great...The walk between holes was not too hard, the map online and the yellow tape on the baskets really helped...It fits right in with the other courses in Kalamazoo while offering something completely different then those. It was a nice refreshing course. Go check it out!

Knollwood Park

Spanning nearly 20 acres Knollwood Park near the WMU campus is one of if not the most beginner-friendly course in the Kalamazoo area. The 18-hole course is very short and very easy despite to navigate despite winding through a mix of woodland and open field.

However, it is worth noting this course is very popular among students and is not very well maintained. You might find broken tree branches and muddy areas and don't be surprised if you find a beer bottles-- or two. But don't let that deter you as regulars love it too! Knollwood is still a great way to start putting around.

Oshtemo Township Park

The 70 acre park behind the Township Hall on W. Main is newly renovated with two public restrooms, paved loop trail, and an 18-hole disc golf course. This course is highly rated among local disc golfers with most reviews saying the course is "technical, but not too technical." The course features both long and short tee pads and is considered a well-balanced course. Find a map and scoresheet here.

Other Nearby Courses:

